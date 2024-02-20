English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 00:51 IST

Pune Police Issues Ultimatum to Bar Owners Across City to follow THIS deadline | Details Inside

The order has been issued under section 144 of CrpC in the wake of certain incidents having implications on public peace reported in and around bars, permit rooms, and restaurants.

Press Trust Of India
Pune cops issue strict warnings to bar owners across the city.
Pune cops issue strict warnings to bar owners across the city. | Image:X representative
Pune: Police have issued an order asking bars and permit rooms to shut their establishments by the stipulated time limit at 1.30 am to avoid any law and order issues.

The order has been issued under section 144 of CrpC in the wake of certain incidents having implications on public peace reported in and around bars, permit rooms, and restaurants.

"It has come to my notice that some guests/customers are indulging in disorderly behaviour and such ruckus is causing a sense of insecurity amongst fellow guests including women. To curb such incidents, the establishments have been instructed to follow rules and regulations," as per the order issued by Police Commission Amitesh Kumar.

It stated that some owners of these establishments are either not exercising due diligence to prevent such incidents, or are wilfully doing certain acts leading to such incidents.

The order states that all the bars and permit rooms shall strictly adhere to the outer time limit of 1.30 am and shut the establishments by 1.30 am sharp.

"Indoor music performances will not be allowed after 1.30 am and orders for food and liquor cannot be taken after 1 am," it reads. 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 00:51 IST

