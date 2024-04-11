×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 10:25 IST

Pune Police Prohibit Transgender Individuals From Demanding Money at Traffic Junctions

Pune Police has been receiving complaints regarding a significant lack of discipline at traffic junctions, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representative Image
Representative Image | Image:Shutterstock
  • 2 min read
Pune: The Pune Police has issued orders prohibiting transgender individuals from congregating at traffic junctions and forcibly demanding money from commuters. The Police said that the order has been issued under Section 144 of the CrPC, adding that transgenders won’t be allowed to enter into societies without invitation. Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said that the order has been issued in response to numerous complaints received by the police.

Pune Police has been receiving complaints regarding a significant lack of discipline at traffic junctions, causing inconvenience to commuters. In a shocking incident, an individual from the transgender community allegedly broke the window glass of a car, after the commuter denied giving money, claimed a local journalist. There have been multiple cases of harassment by the individuals of transgender community, he said. 

"We have issued a notification under Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting transgender individuals from congregating at traffic junctions and forcibly demanding money from motorists and commuters,” said Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar. He said that any violation of this order shall be dealt with under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections.

Can’t Enter Societies Without Invitation: Pune CP 

The Pune Police order also prohibits any uninvited visits to houses and societies. “It has also been observed that transgenders and others visit houses and establishments during festivities, births, and deaths, and forcefully demand money beyond what people voluntarily offer,” said Pune CP. 

 

“The notification primarily envisages that any such congregation shall be banned and they shall not be visiting such residents and establishments without being invited. We shall be enforcing this very strictly. CCTV's will also be used to do surveillance,” he added. 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 10:25 IST

