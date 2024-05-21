Pune Porsche Accident: Maha Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls For Accused to be Tried as Adult

Advertisement

Pune Porsche Accident: Mahaharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today called for the accused to be tried as an adult in the Pune Porsch accident. On Sunday, May 19, a 17-year-old teen driving his father's BMW car rammed into two people, who were killed as a result of the accident. The deceased were identified as Aneesh Awadhiya, 24, and Ashwini Koshta, 24. Both worked as software engineers in Pune and belonged to Madhya Pradesh.

Reports say that Awadhiya’s friend Akib Mulla lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with the Yerwada police station in Pune after the accident that turned fatal for his friends.

In a press conference today, Devendra Fadnavis came down heavily on the decision of the Juvenile Justive Board (JJB) to treat the case leniently. The accused, a teenager and minor, was granted bail on conditions like writing an essay on the incident, and so on.

Fadnavis said that people were shocked at the incident and the decision of the Board. After the Nirbhaya case, the minor can be tried as an adult, he said.

As part of the steps taken by the government, pubs and bars in residential areas will be checked and a policy will be made on it soon, said the Deputy CM.