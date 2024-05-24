Updated May 24th, 2024 at 17:17 IST
Pune Porsche Case: Vishal Agarwal, Rich Brat's Father, Sent to Judicial Custody Till June 7
Vishal Agarwal, the father of a 17-year-old brat who crushed two techies to death in Pune with his Porsche, has been sent to 7-day police custody.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Pune Porsche Crash: Minor Accused's Father Vishal Agarwal Sent to Police Custody Until May 24 | Image:PTI
Advertisement
New Delhi: Vishal Agarwal, father of a 17-year-old brat who crushed two techies to death in Pune's Kalyan Nagar area with his Porsche, has been sent to judicial custody till June 7.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited.
Advertisement
Published May 24th, 2024 at 17:12 IST