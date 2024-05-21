Advertisement

Pune Porsche Crash: The state excise department has sealed Cosie Bar in Pune following public outrage after a fatal crash involving a 17-year-old. The teenager, who had reportedly consumed liquor at the bar, drove his Porsche into two techies, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, resulting in their deaths. CCTV footage revealed the boy drinking with friends at the pub hours before the accident, allegedly celebrating his class 12 results. Before the car crash occurred, the teenager and his friends reportedly started their party at Cosie Bar, where they partied from 9:30 pm to midnight. Later, they moved to Black Bar and continued their celebrations from midnight until 1 am on Sunday. While a preliminary investigation indicated the teen was in inebriated condition when the mishap occurred, his blood test results are still pending. Earlier this morning, Pune police arrested Cosie restaurant owner Pralhad Bhutda and manager Sachin Katkar for allegedly serving alcohol to a minor.

Pune Porsche Crash: What Happened So Far?

Several reports have claimed that the 17-year-old accused was given VIP treatment by cops at the police station. While an official confirmation is awaited, it has been reported that the Pune teen was fed pizza, burgers, and biryani at the police station.

Police have detained the father of the accused teen. "We have detained the teenager's father from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and he is being brought to Pune and will be arrested in the case registered against him," Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Republic World has accessed the bail order for the accused teen driver, which revealed seven startling conditions that led to the release of the 17-year-old whose reckless driving left 2 techies —Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta dead. The bail order stipulates that the teen has been released based on his grandfather's assurance that the 17-year-old is not involved with any bad company.

7 Shocking Conditions Of The Bail Order

His name is falsely implicated in the present act. If the CCL (Child-in-Conflict with the law) is released on bail he wil neither tamper the evidence of prosecution, nor try to abscond from the jurisdiction of the court. He is ready to furnish solvent surety on his behalf. He is ready to abide by the conditions imposed on him.

Perused FIR and discussion with CCL and his grandfather: His grandfather has given assurance that he will keep the child away from any bad company. He will concentrate on his study or any vocational course which is useful for his career.

The parents of CCL is directed to keep the CCL present before the Board as and when his presence required.

The parents of CCL is directed to keep away from joining any bad company.

CCL will visit RTO office and study all the rules and regulations and prepare a presentation and submit same to the Juvenile Justice Board within 15 days.

CCL will write essay of 300 words on topic in effect of road accidents and their solution.

CCL will assist RTO officer and practice and study traffic rules for 15 days.

Consult CCL to psychology and psychiatrist doctor of sasson hospital, pune and submit reports to Juvenile Justice Board, Pune within 15 days.

Victims' Families Demand Justice, Allege Cover-Up

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Aneesh Awadhiya's uncle expressed deep frustration, insisting the 17-year-old accused should be tried as an adult. He accused authorities of attempting a cover-up due to the accused being a VVIP, pointing out that the accused's father is a prominent builder in Pune. He criticized the swift release of the accused, questioning why he was let go just 15 hours after arrest.

Advertisement

Ashwini Koshta's brother, Sampreet Koshta, echoed these sentiments, demanding legal action against the accused. He shared that Ashwini had turned 24 in January and had been living in Pune for the past six years. The family learned of the accident through a friend, and now they are calling for justice to be served according to the law.