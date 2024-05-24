Pune Porsche crash: VVIP super brat's kin tried to spin the “murder” plot with Mafia-linked grandfather of the minor pinning the blame on driver, claiming he was behind the wheels. | Image:Republic Digital

Pune: In a significant turn of events linked to the Pune Porsche crash, the family of the VVIP super brat on Friday tried to spin the “murder” plot with SK Agarwal, the Mafia-linked grandfather of the teenager pinning the blame on driver while claiming he was behind the wheels. "The driver in his statement has said that he was driving the car. When the probe will take place and the case will reach court, all of these things will come out", Agarwal claimed while speaking during an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, just moments before Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said there was an attempt to tamper with the evidence in the case to show that the 17-year-old was not at the wheel and an adult was driving it.

‘Attempts Being Made to Show That Family Driver Was Behind the Wheel’

There were attempts to make it appear as if the adult driver was driving the car, but that bid was foiled, Kumar told reporters during a press conference.

“We have the CCTV footage of him (juvenile) drinking liquor in the pub. The point of saying this is that our case is not alone depending on the blood report as we have other evidence also,” news agency PTI quoted the officer as saying.

"He (juvenile) was fully in his senses, He had full knowledge that due to his conduct, such an accident, where section 304 is applicable, can happen,” Kumar reportedly said.

On the allegations of preferential treatment given to the juvenile, Kumar said that an ACP rank officer is investigating the claim.

“We have clearly said that a pizza party didn't happen in the police station. But yes, something had happened on which we have initiated an internal investigation. We are trying to make this a water tight case. We have already filed a case against the father of accused and the bar owners. The technical analysis of the evidences is underway," Kumar said while responding to a question on reports suggesting that the juvenile was served pizza after the incident.

‘The Car Was Being Driven by the Juvenile’

He said an internal inquiry has pointed towards lapses on part of some cops while registering the case and action will be taken against them for destruction of evidence.

“During our investigation, it has clearly emerged that the juvenile was driving the car and we have already collected all the necessary chronological evidence. For example, when the juvenile left the house, the entry on the security register shows that he left with the car,” he said, adding that on the basis of technical and CCTV evidence, “it is confirmed that the car was being driven by the juvenile”.

Eyewitnesses have also corroborated that the teenager, son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, was driving the Porsche at the time of the accident, he further told the mediapersons.

Kumar said attempts were made to show that an adult, the family driver, was at the wheel and not the teen when the vehicle fatally knocked down two persons in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area around 3 am on Sunday.

“We are investigating these things and will take action against those who made such attempts, under section 201 (destruction of evidence) of the IPC,” he said.

'There Was a Delay in Taking Blood Samples; Blood Report Is Not the Pillar of Case'

Asked about blood samples, Kumar said the juvenile was sent to Sassoon Hospital around 9 am on Sunday after an offence was registered. “There was a delay in taking blood samples as they were collected at 11 pm but the blood report is not the pillar of our case,” he said.

He said the case has been registered under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and that the juvenile was fully aware that driving in an inebriated state would lead to this kind of offence and people’s lives would be lost.

As a pre-emptive measure, extra blood samples were collected for testing at another lab to ensure that both samples and DNA reports were of the same person.

“We have not received the blood reports but the process is being expedited,” he said.

In the initial FIR, section 304 A (death by negligence) was applied but it was revised with section 304 the same day as the crime warranted that section, he said.

ACP-Level Officer to Probe if There Was Any Attempt to Tamper With or Destroy Evidence

An ACP-level officer is being entrusted with the probe to ascertain if there was any attempt to tamper with or destroy evidence.

He also said special counsels will be appointed to aggressively put forth the police side in court.

After the accident, the minor was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which granted him bail while asking him to write a 300-word essay.

Following a nationwide outcry over quick bail and the police's review plea, the Board on Wednesday remanded the teenager to an observation home till June 5.

The police have also arrested the teenager’s father.

Following the Porsche crash, the excise department launched a crackdown on bars and pubs in Pune. So far, 32 establishments have been sealed by officials.

This has sparked a protest by these establishments' owners and staff. On Friday morning, hundreds gathered in protest, claiming that the excise department's action has rendered 60,000 people jobless.

