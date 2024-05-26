Advertisement

Pune: In another twist in the shocking Pune Porsche car crash case, it has emerged that the mother of the 17-year-old killer teen had also requested the family’s driver, Gangadhar, to take the blame for the incident.

Earlier, the driver of the builder family from Pune had filed a complaint with the Pune Police that he had been forced and threatened by the teenager’s father Vishal Agarwal and grandfather Surendra Kumar Agarwal in a BMW car to tell the police that he was behind the wheel in the accident. The family also reportedly has underworld connections with people like don Chhota Rajan.

Teen's Mother Requested Driver to Take the Blame

Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Pune, told a leading daily that both the minor's father and mother pressured the driver Gangadhar to take the blame for their son, apart from the grandfather. The CP added that the mother went emotional and requested him to “own up” to the responsibility of the accident on her son's behalf.

Earlier, the Pune top cop admitted to lapses in the investigation, after the impactful coverage of Republic. In an interview to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Pune CP also admitted that two blood samples of the teen were taken on the night of the incident, and that Pune MLA Sunil Tingre had visited the police station to enquire about the case.

Killer teen's father and grandfather arrested

Vishal Agarwal - PTI Photo

The minor's father Vishal Agarwal and grandfather Surendra Kumar Agarwal have both been arrested by the Pune Police. The two had promised money and gifts to Gangadhar for taking the blame for the accident, threatened him and also took away his mobile phone, as claimed by the driver.

After a complaint from the driver, the Pune Police charged Vishal Agarwal and Surendra Kumar Agarwal with Sections 365 and 368 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for kidnapping, threatening and confining the driver to the family's Wadgaonsheri residence on the night of the accident.

The Pune Police have recovered the driver’s clothes from the house of the accused and sought custody of the luxury BMW car in which Gangadhar was allegedly kidnapped.

The grandfather has been sent to police custody until May 28, while the father will be in police custody until June 7.

What is the Pune Porsche Crash case?

On Sunday, May 19, a 17-year-old super rich, super brat killed two 24-year-old software professionals in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar, when his Porsche Taycan car rammed into their motorbike. The youngster allegedly caused the accident in an inebriated state, after a night of partying with friends. He was also driving without a licence. Moreover, the luxury car owned by his father was not registered.

Since he is a minor, the boy has been put into a remand home in Yerawada, after his bail was cancelled by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).