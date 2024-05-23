Republic posed hard-hitting questions to Agarwal, the grandfather of the accused, including inquiries about his purported connections with gangster Chota Rajan | Image:Republic Digital

Advertisement

Pune: Amid the uproar over the May 19 accident in Pune involving a Porsche driven by a 17-year-old boy, which resulted in the tragic deaths of two techies, Republic Media confronted S.K. Agarwal, the grandfather of the accused rich brat, about his alleged underworld links. Republic posed hard-hitting questions to Agarwal, the grandfather of the accused, including inquiries about his purported connections with gangster Chota Rajan. However, Agarwal chose to evade these questions, opting for silence, while his family formed a protective shield around him.

Did ‘Mafia’ Grandfather Give Supari to Chota Rajan?

Amid the ongoing probe, a former Shiv Sena corporator in Pune has accused the grandfather of the teenagerof having links with the underworld, and claimed that he had given "supari" to a gangster to eliminate him 15 years ago.

Advertisement

Ajay Bhosale, who was Shiv Sena's candidate from the Wadgaon Sheri assembly constituency in 2009, was allegedly shot at during the election campaign in the Koregaon Park area at that time. Although Bhosale escaped unhurt, a bullet hit his driver Shakil Sayyad, in which the latter was injured.

The case is currently being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and it has named the grandfather of the car crash accused as accused number 6 in the case, while gangster Chhota Rajan, who is currently in jail, is accused number 3. There are a total of seven accused named in the case of attack on Bhosale.

Advertisement

Amitesh Kumar, Pune Top Cop's BIG Admission

When Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami asked Amitesh Kumar, Pune's top cop, “Is it true or not that the grandfather of this Super Rich Brat has worked with Chhota Rajan in the past to carry out the killing of a corporator?”

Advertisement

“Yes, the case is on record against him,” admitted the Police Commissioner of Pune.

No MCOCA against mafia-linked grandfather in 2009

Is it true that the MCOCA or the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act’s provisions were not applied against the Super Rich Grandfather of the Super Rich Boy?” Arnab further questioned.

“Yes, in 2009 when the offence had taken place and the investigation was done…it was not applied,” admitted the Police Commissioner.