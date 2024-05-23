Pune Police confirmed that the super-rich brat's family has connections with the underworld, linking them to gangster Chhota Rajan. | Image:X

Pune: SK Agarwal, the grandfather of the 17-year-old primary suspect in the Porsche crash in Pune, is currently being questioned by the crime branch. The interrogation comes a day after Pune Police confirmed that the super-rich brat's family has connections with the underworld, linking them to gangster Chhota Rajan. SK Agarwal has been implicated in a high-profile murder case involving the underworld.

As per police sources, SK Agarwal is one of the accused in the assassination of Ajay Bhosale, a prominent local corporator in Pune, who was gunned down in 2009. The investigation has revealed that Chhota Rajan’s shooters were hired to carry out the hit on Bhosale. Both SK Agarwal and Chhota Rajan are accused in this case, which is currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

SK Agarwal, long suspected of ties to organised crime, has for the first time been officially linked to an underworld figure of Chhota Rajan’s stature. The case against Agarwal includes allegations that he conspired with Rajan to eliminate Bhosale, a rising political figure. The motive behind the murder is believed to be connected to local political rivalries and land disputes, areas where both Agarwal and Rajan had significant interests.

Amitesh Kumar, Pune Top Cop's BIG Admission

When Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami asked Amitesh Kumar, Pune's top cop, “Is it true or not that the grandfather of this Super Rich Brat has worked with Chhota Rajan in the past to carry out the killing of a corporator?”

“Yes, the case is on record against him,” admitted the Police Commissioner of Pune.

No MCOCA against mafia-linked grandfather in 2009

Is it true that the MCOCA or the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act’s provisions were not applied against the Super Rich Grandfather of the Super Rich Boy?” Arnab further questioned.

“Yes, in 2009 when the offence had taken place and the investigation was done…it was not applied,” admitted the Police Commissioner.

