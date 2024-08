Published 06:37 IST, August 6th 2024

Pune Rains Updates: Heavy Rain Alert For Mumbai, Palghar And Other Districts In Maharashtra Today

Heavy rain is likely to lash Maharashtra's Mumbai, Palghar, Pune and Satara districts on Tuesday. The IMD had issued a red alert for Palghar, Pune and Satara and an orange alert for Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Sindhudurg and Nashik. Stay tuned with Republic for all the LIVE updates on Maharashtra weather.