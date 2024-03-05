Pune Residents Alert: Section 144 Extended Till March 31; No Food & Liquor Order After 1.30 AM

Advertisement

Pune Latest News: Pune police have extended prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across the city until March 31. Earlier, the restrictions were imposed in the city till March 4. On Monday, the Pune police issued a revised order, according to which no orders of food and liquor will be placed after 1:15 am.

The previous directive prohibited taking any orders after 1:00 am. However, with the updated order, restaurant employees are granted a 30-minute grace period to vacate the establishment. Consequently, food orders can now be accepted until 1:15 am.

A meeting involving all stakeholders, including the police, took place on February 28. During this meeting, authorities considered all suggestions and objections put forward. Subsequently, a revised order was passed on the following Monday, taking into account the feedback received from the stakeholders

GUIDELINES FOR PUNE BARS AND RESTAURANTS

All bars and permit rooms should strictly adhere to the closing time limit of 1:30 AM.

Indoor music performance limits should be 1:30 AM.

Outdoor music performance limits should be 10:00 PM.

Speaking to a leading daily, Ganesh Shetty, president of the Pune Restaurants and Hoteliers Association (PRAHA), said restaurant owners have reported to the police that some officers are pressuring them to close their establishments by 11:30 pm. They argue that they should be allowed to operate their businesses until at least 1:30 am.

Shetty also said that they have also urged police to not intervene in liquor-related cases. As per the government GR, such cases are to be handled by the state excise department.