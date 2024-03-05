English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

Pune Residents Alert: Section 144 Extended Till March 31; No Food & Liquor Order After 1.30 AM

Pune Residents Alert: Earlier, the restrictions were imposed in the city till March 4

Reported by: Digital Desk
bengaluru
Image only for representative purpose. | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pune Latest News: Pune police have extended prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across the city until March 31. Earlier, the restrictions were imposed in the city till March 4. On Monday,  the Pune police issued a revised order, according to which no orders of food and liquor will be placed after 1:15 am. 

The previous directive prohibited taking any orders after 1:00 am. However, with the updated order, restaurant employees are granted a 30-minute grace period to vacate the establishment. Consequently, food orders can now be accepted until 1:15 am.

Advertisement

A meeting involving all stakeholders, including the police, took place on February 28. During this meeting, authorities considered all suggestions and objections put forward. Subsequently, a revised order was passed on the following Monday, taking into account the feedback received from the stakeholders

GUIDELINES FOR PUNE BARS AND RESTAURANTS

  • All bars and permit rooms should strictly adhere to the closing time limit of 1:30 AM.
  • Indoor music performance limits should be 1:30 AM.
  • Outdoor music performance limits should be 10:00 PM.    

Speaking to a leading daily, Ganesh Shetty, president of the Pune Restaurants and Hoteliers Association (PRAHA), said restaurant owners have reported to the police that some officers are pressuring them to close their establishments by 11:30 pm. They argue that they should be allowed to operate their businesses until at least 1:30 am.

Advertisement

Shetty also said that they have also urged police to not intervene in liquor-related cases. As per the government GR, such cases are to be handled by the state excise department.

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

an hour ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

an hour ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

15 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

21 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan player sparks meme fest with 'Ambani wedding invitation' post

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Gurugram: 5 People Vomit Blood After Consuming Mouth Freshener

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Lifestyle Changes To Ensure Trouble-Free Periods

    Lifestyle Health14 minutes ago

  4. MMTS Ghatkesar-Lingampalli Train Service Starts Today | Routes

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Elon Musk criticises Google Gemini

    Tech 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo