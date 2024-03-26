×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

Pune: Revised Traffic Plans at SPPU Chowk Fails to Curb Congestion

The latest plan to alleviate traffic includes a ban on heavy vehicles on various routes leading to SPPU Chowk.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pune Traffic Alert: Daily Traffic Jam At Pune University Chowk Cause Nightmares
The traffic issue persists even after implementation of a ban on heavy vehicles. | Image:X
Pune: Implementation of multiple traffic diversion plans has failed to curb bottlenecks at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Chowk in Pune as construction of a double-decker flyover is underway. The construction work is being carried out by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). The traffic issue persists even after implementation of a ban on heavy vehicles. 

The construction of the flyover began in November 2023 which prompted traffic diversions, with subsequent revisions in February and March after initial plans failed to alleviate commuters woes. Earlier in February, Pune’s police commissioner had instructed traffic police to adjust road diversions for smooth flow of traffic.

The recent revised plan, the second in a month, was implemented on March 22, traffic jams continue to give harrowing time to commuters as the narrowed road due to construction work continues to hinder traffic flow. The latest plan to alleviate traffic includes a ban on heavy vehicles on various routes leading to SPPU Chowk.

Authorities have also planned alternate routes for vehicles traversing from SPPU Chowk to Ganeshkhind Road, with closures and U-turns implemented at specific junctions. Additionally, heavy vehicles are prohibited on multiple roads leading to SPPU Chowk during specified hours, barring certain vehicle types.

Ban on heavy vehicles:

Heavy vehicles are prohibited to ply on roads from Ganeshkhind Road Chafekar Chowk, Aundh Road Bremen Chowk, Baner Road Abhimanshree Chowk, Pashan Road Abhimanashree Chowk and Senapati Bapat Road to SPPU Chowk.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

