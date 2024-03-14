×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 08:34 IST

Pune's Lohegaon Airport to Get Runway Expansion Soon | Details Here

Pune's Lohegaon Airport set for runway expansion, confirms Ajit Pawar

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the integrated terminal building of Pune airport at Lohegaon through a video conference, aiming to improve the convenience of air travel for the general public.  

During the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi assured the travellers that the new terminal will provide a more comfortable and hassle-free experience for the common people of India. 

The event was attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, Cooperation Minister Dilip Valse Patil, and Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil.

During the event, Pawar claimed the proposals are made for expanding the current runway alongside the development of the new airport complex. 

The newly inaugurated terminal features a parking capacity of 1,000 cars, 34 check-in counters, and a standard passenger capacity of 9 million. Authorities have been instructed to initiate operations at the new terminal no later than April 2024.

Fadnavis said that Pune holds importance as a crucial city and a hub for manufacturing and IT in Maharashtra. He added that insufficiency of the existing terminal to handle the increasing number of passengers prompted a partnership with the Ministry of Defense to acquire space for the new terminal.

