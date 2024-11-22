sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Pune Shocker: Class 9 Student Slits Throat of Classmate in School After Quarrel

Published 12:30 IST, November 22nd 2024

Pune Shocker: Class 9 Student Slits Throat of Classmate in School After Quarrel

In a shocking incident, a school fight between two students took a dangerous turn after a class 9 student slit the throat of his classmate in a Pune school.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Class 9 Student Slits Classmate's Throat with Glass Piece
Class 9 Student Slits Classmate's Throat with Glass Piece - Representative Image | Image: Pixabay
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

12:30 IST, November 22nd 2024