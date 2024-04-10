Advertisement

Pune: A day after condoms, gutka and stones were allegedly found in samosas supplied to a major automobile firm, dead rat was found frozen in ice block in Pune, said reports.

A local wholesale vendor who supplies bulk ice blocks to various establishments found out that a dead rat sticking on the ice block. The vendor who had sourced the ice from an ice-manufacturing factory in Junnar, recorded the incident. The video and images of the same are going viral on the internet, sparking protest among the locals.

Advertisement

'Increase Inspection', Demand Citizens

The citizens of the area have also demanded increased inspection in ice-transportation as the incident has been reported as a time when demand of iced drinks including fruit juices, milk shakes, ice-golas or deserts are at an all time high.

Advertisement

The citizens have demanded inspection and raids to check if hygiene is being maintained by the manufacturers and sellers from concerned authorities including Maharashtra's Food and Drugs Administration agency among others charging them for severe lapse.

The Police is yet to comment on the matter.

Advertisement

Samosas Stuffed With Condoms, Gutka And Stones

This comes another shock to the residents of Pune who were still dealing with the disastrous visuals of condoms, gutka and stones stuffed samosas which were supplied to a major automobile firm in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune.

Advertisement

Those charged comprise two workers of a subcontracting firm that was asked to supply the samosas as well as three partners of another such firm that had been removed earlier for adulteration, the official said.

"Catalyst Service Solutions Pvt Ltd is responsible for providing food items to the canteen of the automobile firm. The firm had given a contract to provide samosas to another subcontracting firm named Manohar Enterprises. On Saturday, some of the automobile firm employees found condoms, gutka and stones in the samosas," he said.

Advertisement

After Manohar Enterprises' staffers were questioned over the incident, it was found that two workers, identified as Firoz Shaikh and Vicky Shaikh, had allegedly stuffed condoms, gutka and stones in the samosas, the Chikhli police station official said.