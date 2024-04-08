Updated April 8th, 2024 at 16:10 IST
Pune Student Kidnapped, Strangulated by 3 Including Friend For Rs 9 Lakh Ransom
A 22-year-old engineering student was found murdered in Ahmednagar after she went missing on March 30 from Pune.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Pune: A 22-year-old engineering student Bhagyashree Suryakant Side was found murdered in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar after she went missing on March 30 from Pune.
Bhagyashree was allegedly kidnapped by three persons named Shivam Fulwale, Sagar Jadhav and Suresh Indure including a college friend, for ransom and later strangled, the official said on Sunday.
Advertisement
Her body was found in Ahmednagar on Sunday, he said, adding the three accused have been arrested.
"The student was pursuing engineering from a college in the Wagholi area here. On March 29, a male college friend and two others met her and dropped her at her hostel. On March 30, they took her to Ahmednagar. They sought a ransom of Rs 9 lakh from her parents. They then strangled her, buried the body on the outskirts of Ahmednagar and removed the SIM card of her cellphone," he said.
Advertisement
As her family members could not establish contact with her, they went to the college and hostel, but when they did not find her, they filed a missing complaint with police, the official said.
Later, the accused sent a message to her parents demanding a ransom of Rs 9 lakh. The family then alerted the police who zeroed in on the three accused through technical analysis, he said.
Advertisement
After being apprehended, the three persons told the police about the crime committed by them, the official said.
"We have arrested all the three accused and further probe is on," he said.
Advertisement
(with PTI inputs)
Advertisement
Published April 8th, 2024 at 16:10 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.