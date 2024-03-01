Advertisement

Pune: The state of Maharashtra is in the process of creating a great deal of broad networks. The government's planned Pune-Nashik Industrial Highway project is one of these. The Pune-Nashik Industrial Highway saves time and is quick. This roadway will allow travelers to travel from Pune to Nashik in just three hours. Through Rajgurunagar, Chakan, and Manchar, one can travel straight to Shirdi from this highway.

The Pune to Nashik Industrial Highway will soon be finished, even if the Nashik-Pune railway line is still under construction. The Pune to Nashik Industrial Expressway project was submitted by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation in June 2023. The Public Works Department has received the proposed plan for the Pune-Nashik Industrial Highway. The Pune-Nashik Industrial Highway project has been approved by the State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Advertisement

The State Road Development Corporation is building a 4,217 km roadway network throughout the state. Under this, the Pune-Nashik Industrial Highway will be built. There will be 213 kilometers of this highway. Because of new expressway, the five-hour trip from Pune to Naishiki will only take three hours to complete. It is anticipated that 20,000 crores will be spent on this expressway.

Shirdi will be directly reached by the proposed Pune-Nashik highway, bypassing Rajgurunagar, Chakan, Manchar, Narayangaon, Alephata, Ghargaon, Sangamner, and Sinnar. Three stages will comprise the connection of this roadway. There would be a 135-kilometer road from Pune to Shirdi in the first phase. From Shirdi Interchange to Nashik-Niphad Interchange, the second phase will cover 60 kilometers. The Surat-Chennai Expressway will be connected to this phase. The highway's third and last segment will span 60 kilometers. This road will go to Nashik from the Nashik-Niphad Interchange.

Advertisement

Three districts—Pune, Nagar, and Nashik—will benefit from this highway's increased industrial development. This roadway will be very beneficial to the IT businesses in Pune and the industrial sector in Nashik. The expressway will enable the cities of Pune, Nashik, and Mumbai to be connected. The industry will greatly gain from this.