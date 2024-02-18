Advertisement

Pune: Pune Traffic City Police has scheduled major traffic adjustments in the city center on the occation of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj tomorrow. On the day of the event, Nehru Road, Lakshmi Road, Shivaji Road, and Bajirao Road would be closed from 7 am till the conclusion of the festivities, with the exception of emergency service vehicles.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes at this time by Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashikant Borate. Alternative routes include:

Proceeds from Khandujibaba Chowk to Tilak Chowk, from Barve Chowk to Jangli Maharaj Road, and from Tilak Chowk to Tilak Road.

Jogeshwari Mandir Chowk will be used as a detour for traffic coming from Kelkar Road heading towards Budhwar Chowk.

Use Shivaji Road if you're going from Jijamata Chowk to Swargate.

During the procession, Lakshmi Road traffic will be rerouted from Kabir Chowk until it passes Sonya Maruti Chowk.

Tilak Road to Fergusson College Road may be reached via Tilak Chowk for drivers traveling from Puram Chowk to Shivajinagar via Bajirao Road.

All cars will use Kelkar Road following the commencement of the parade rather than traveling via Appa Balwant Chowk, Budhwar Chowk, and Bajirao Road to reach Futkya Bhuruj.

On Jungli Maharaj Road, drivers heading towards Pune Municipal Bhavan from Barve Chowk can turn left to reach Jhansi Rani Chowk.

Vehicles will travel from Savarkar Bhavan over the Maharishi Vitthal Shinde Bridge to the Balgandharva side or via Takale Haveli Chowk (Ramanbagh Chowk) till the processions pass the Gadgil Statue.

After the processions have passed the Gadgil statue, cars will not be permitted to continue toward Shaniwar Wada. Drivers should go to Municipal or Takle Haveli Chowk (Ramanbagh Chowk) from Cosmos Bank Junction, Maharshi Vitthal Shinde Bridge by way of Tilak Bridge.

In order to guarantee public safety and promote a seamless event flow during Pune's Shivjayanti celebrations, traffic measures have been put in place.

Shiv Jayanti, also known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, is an annual event held in India to honor the warrior king's birthday. Shivaji Maharaj was the founder of the Maratha Empire in the 17th century and a brilliant fighter. Born on February 19, 1630, Shivaji Maharaj is highly regarded for his bravery, military acumen, and leadership abilities. He is also remembered for his attempts to create an independent Maratha state against the overwhelming influence of the Mughals and the Adil Shah Sultanate.