Updated February 1st, 2024 at 14:17 IST

Pune Traffic Alert: Daily Road Block At University Chowk Causes Nightmare For Commuters And Students

Pune: Many school vans became stuck in the gridlock, causing significant delays that resulted in children missing class and employees arriving late to work.

Pritam Saha
Pune Traffic Alert: Daily Traffic Jam At Pune University Chowk Cause Nightmares
Pune Traffic Alert: Daily Traffic Jam At Pune University Chowk Cause Nightmares | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Pune: People at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Chowk are frustrated with everyday traffic jams, which lead to a generalized delays and unhappiness among the public. Due to insufficient planning, continuous maintenance on the roads and subway, and ineffective traffic management, commuters have experienced significant delays; many have reported being stuck for up to an hour on Thursday morning. 

Lack Of Traffic Personnel

A further factor aggravating the situation is the lack of traffic police personnel. This is especially noticeable at the critical intersection of Abhimanshree Society and Pune University, where a single officer was seen trying to control the disturbance. The effects are more than just annoyance as they affect school children's and office-bound workers' daily schedules. Many school vans became stuck in the gridlock, causing significant delays that resulted in children missing class and employees arriving late to work. 

Demand For Traffic Police

The same traffic jams on the highways that led from Aundh and Baner intensified the anger of the public. People, fed up with the problems that keep coming up, are demanding that the road from Pashan be started right now in order to ease the traffic jam. In order to facilitate vehicle flow, there is also a general need for the deployment of several traffic police personnels in the morning. 

Noise Pollution

The growing traffic issue has disrupted schedules and increased noise pollution in the neighborhood, which has made the impacted residents even more anxious. Residents are growing increasingly frustrated with the way the Pune police and administration seem to be ignoring them, and they are getting increasingly furious that their complaints aren't being treated properly.

Every day, University Chowk faces traffic problems that lead to major delays for students traveling to and from their universities in Pune City from places such as Pimpri Chinchwad, Aundh, Baner, Khadki, Dapodi, and Bopodi. Traffic-related delays between University Chowk and Subhash Chandra Bose (Sancheti) Chowk make it difficult to meet SPPU's attendance requirement of 75%. This puts educational institutions in a difficult position where they have to uphold strict attendance requirements, adding to the obligations already placed on students without taking into account the external hurdles they encounter, while the Pune government and city police appear disinterested to the traffic problems. 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 14:17 IST

