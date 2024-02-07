English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 13:21 IST

Pune Traffic Alert: Gigantic Two-Day Maratha Reservation March Near Wagholi | Check Alternate Routes

Pune Traffic Advisory: There are requests for primary schools to be closed on January 23 and 24 in order to reduce traffic congestion.

Pritam Saha
Pune Traffic Alert: Maratha Reservation March For Two-Days
Pune Traffic Alert: Maratha Reservation March For Two-Days | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pune: A thorough traffic advice for the impacted areas has been released by the Pune City Police Traffic Branch in advance of the activist Manoj Jarange Patil's planned large-scale Maratha Reservation March. The dates of the march are set for January 23 and 24, according to DCP Shashikant Borate. 

Traffic Diversion Plan: January 23, 2024

  • Kedgaon Chaufula - Nhavare to Ahmednagar via Wagholi, Lonikand: Rerouted from Theur Phata (Solapur Road) to Shirur. 
  • From Pune city, vehicles would travel to Ahmednagar via turning right at the Kharadi Bypass to reach Magarpatta Chowk and left at Solapur Road, passing through Yavat, Kedgaon Chaufula, Nhavare, and Shirur. 
  • Kolhapur and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, from Satara to Ahmednagar: Cars will be rerouted via Solapur Road, Kedgaon Chaufula, Nhavare, Shirur, Katraj, Khadi Machine Chowk, Mantarwadi Phata, and Hadapsar. 

Traffic Diversion Plan: January 24, 2024 

  • Ahmednagar from Pune City: Detoured from Chandrama Chowk to Ahmednagar via Alandi Road Junction, Vishrantwadi, and Dhanori Lohegaon Wagholi. 
  • Area of Wagholi: Redirected to Mundhwa Chowk, Keshav Nagar, Awhalwadi, Manjari Khurd, and Manjari Budruk. 
  • Vehicles heading towards Pune from Ahmednagar were detoured from Theur Phata (Lonikand) to Solapur Road via Kesnand Theur.

In order to prevent traffic congestion, there are calls for primary schools to be closed on January 23 and 24. To ensure that traffic moves smoothly throughout the march, residents are asked to abide by all traffic laws and work with the traffic police. Manoj Jarange Patil, a Maratha activist, is expected to bring a sizable audience, locals are asked to help organize and keep the peace.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 13:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

34 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

35 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

37 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Iran vs Qatar live streaming: How to watch AFC Asian Cup 2024?

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. West Bengal: Class 1 Student Killed, Dumped in Pond For School Holiday

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Injustice Meted Out to Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi For Centuries: Yogi

    Politics News16 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Cong In Rajya Sabha | Full Speech

    Videos19 minutes ago

  5. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement