Pune: A thorough traffic advice for the impacted areas has been released by the Pune City Police Traffic Branch in advance of the activist Manoj Jarange Patil's planned large-scale Maratha Reservation March. The dates of the march are set for January 23 and 24, according to DCP Shashikant Borate.

Traffic Diversion Plan: January 23, 2024

Kedgaon Chaufula - Nhavare to Ahmednagar via Wagholi, Lonikand: Rerouted from Theur Phata (Solapur Road) to Shirur.

Rerouted from Theur Phata (Solapur Road) to Shirur. From Pune city, vehicles would travel to Ahmednagar via turning right at the Kharadi Bypass to reach Magarpatta Chowk and left at Solapur Road, passing through Yavat, Kedgaon Chaufula, Nhavare, and Shirur.

Kolhapur and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, from Satara to Ahmednagar: Cars will be rerouted via Solapur Road, Kedgaon Chaufula, Nhavare, Shirur, Katraj, Khadi Machine Chowk, Mantarwadi Phata, and Hadapsar.

Traffic Diversion Plan: January 24, 2024

Ahmednagar from Pune City: Detoured from Chandrama Chowk to Ahmednagar via Alandi Road Junction, Vishrantwadi, and Dhanori Lohegaon Wagholi.

Detoured from Chandrama Chowk to Ahmednagar via Alandi Road Junction, Vishrantwadi, and Dhanori Lohegaon Wagholi. Area of Wagholi: Redirected to Mundhwa Chowk, Keshav Nagar, Awhalwadi, Manjari Khurd, and Manjari Budruk.

Redirected to Mundhwa Chowk, Keshav Nagar, Awhalwadi, Manjari Khurd, and Manjari Budruk. Vehicles heading towards Pune from Ahmednagar were detoured from Theur Phata (Lonikand) to Solapur Road via Kesnand Theur.

In order to prevent traffic congestion, there are calls for primary schools to be closed on January 23 and 24. To ensure that traffic moves smoothly throughout the march, residents are asked to abide by all traffic laws and work with the traffic police. Manoj Jarange Patil, a Maratha activist, is expected to bring a sizable audience, locals are asked to help organize and keep the peace.