Advertisement

Pune: The Maharashtra State Road Administration has scheduled gantry installation work at kilometer 24.250 on the Mumbai lane and 56.900 km on the Pune lane (Kusgaon Wadi) under the Highway Traffic Management System on the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway on January 23, 2024, between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM. Thus, there will be detours for traffic during this time.

Pune To Mumbai Alternative Routes

Light cars heading from Pune to Mumbai can take a detour via National Highway No. 48 (the Old Pune-Mumbai Highway) around lane km 55.000 on the Mumbai lane. The Old Pune-Mumbai Highway will be used to reroute light vehicles and buses traveling from Pune to Mumbai. They will start at the Khopoli exit at km 39.800, travel on National Highway No. 48 to Khopoli city, and then turn onto the Mumbai lane via the Shedung toll plaza. When traveling from Pune to Mumbai, both light and heavy vehicles will pass through the Khalapur toll plaza. They will then take the final lane on National Highway No. 48 (Old Pune-Mumbai Highway) from the Khalapur exit at km 32.500, passing through Khopoli town and ending up in the Mumbai lane via the Shedung toll plaza. On Mumbai-Pune National Highway No. 48, vehicles traveling from Pune to Mumbai should turn right at Shedung Phata and head towards Panvel. The diversion would be put into place for all kinds of vehicles heading from Mumbai to Pune at the Kusgaon toll gate at Km 54.900, sending them in the direction of National Highway No. 48 (Old Pune-Mumbai Highway) on the Pune side.

Yashwantrao Chavan highway, also known as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, is the country's first 6-lane concrete, access-controlled tolled highway. Connecting Pune, the cultural and educational hub of Maharashtra, with Raigad-Navi Mumbai-Mumbai, the state capital and financial hub of Maharashtra, is a 94.5-kilometer stretch. After opening to traffic in 2002, the expressway raised the bar for vehicle safety and speed on Indian roadways. In India, this road is among the busiest.