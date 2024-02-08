Advertisement

Pune: Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited has scheduled the closure of the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway (Mumbai Pune Expressway) on the Mumbai Channel at Km 07.560 (Chikhale Rail Over Bridge) due to the Panvel-Karjat Double Track Suburban Rail Corridor development. The shutdown will happen from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on January 18, 2024.

All vehicles, including light and heavy vehicles, would be prohibited from using the Mumbai Channel of the Mumbai Pune Expressway during the designated hours. To avoid inconvenience, commuters are asked to plan their trips appropriately and take the following five alternative routes mentioned below.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: 5 Alternative Routes

Buses and light vehicles traveling from Pune to Mumbai on the expressway can proceed via Mumbai Pune National Highway No. 48 by taking the Mumbai Lane 39.800 Khopoli Exit.

All kinds of vehicles traveling from Pune to Mumbai via the Expressway can use the final lane at the Khalapur Toll Gate. They can also take Mumbai Pune National Highway No. 48 through Khopoli via Shedung Toll Plaza, deviating from Km 32.500 to the Khalapur exit.

When traveling from Pune to Mumbai via the expressway, light-duty cars can exit at Mumbai Lane Km 55.000 and proceed along Mumbai Pune National Highway No. 48.

All traffic on Mumbai Pune National Highway No. 48 heading towards Mumbai would be detoured via Shedung Phata and directed towards Panvel.

In order to access Kalamboli via Karanjade, vehicles traveling from Pune to Mumbai on the expressway can detour from Mumbai Lane 9.600 Panvel Exit and utilize Mumbai Pune National Highway No. 48.

Officially known as the Yashwantrao Chavan highway, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is the country's first concrete, six-lane, access-controlled tolled highway. It runs 94.5 kilometers between Pune, the cultural and educational center of Maharashtra, and Raigad-Navi Mumbai-Mumbai, the state capital of Maharashtra and the financial center of India. With its complete operationalization in 2002, the expressway raised the bar for vehicle safety and speed on Indian roadways.This route is among the busiest in India.