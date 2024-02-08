English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

Pune Traffic Alert: Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Be Shut Down For 6 Hours | Find Out Why, Other Routes

All vehicles, including light and heavy vehicles, would be prohibited from using the Mumbai Channel of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway during the designated hours.

Pritam Saha
Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Be Shut Down For 6 Hours Tomorrow
Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Be Shut Down For 6 Hours Tomorrow | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pune: Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited has scheduled the closure of the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway (Mumbai Pune Expressway) on the Mumbai Channel at Km 07.560 (Chikhale Rail Over Bridge) due to the Panvel-Karjat Double Track Suburban Rail Corridor development. The shutdown will happen from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on January 18, 2024. 

All vehicles, including light and heavy vehicles, would be prohibited from using the Mumbai Channel of the Mumbai Pune Expressway during the designated hours. To avoid inconvenience, commuters are asked to plan their trips appropriately and take the following five alternative routes mentioned below.

Advertisement

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: 5 Alternative Routes 

  • Buses and light vehicles traveling from Pune to Mumbai on the expressway can proceed via Mumbai Pune National Highway No. 48 by taking the Mumbai Lane 39.800 Khopoli Exit.
  • All kinds of vehicles traveling from Pune to Mumbai via the Expressway can use the final lane at the Khalapur Toll Gate. They can also take Mumbai Pune National Highway No. 48 through Khopoli via Shedung Toll Plaza, deviating from Km 32.500 to the Khalapur exit. 
  • When traveling from Pune to Mumbai via the expressway, light-duty cars can exit at Mumbai Lane Km 55.000 and proceed along Mumbai Pune National Highway No. 48. 
  • All traffic on Mumbai Pune National Highway No. 48 heading towards Mumbai would be detoured via Shedung Phata and directed towards Panvel. 
  • In order to access Kalamboli via Karanjade, vehicles traveling from Pune to Mumbai on the expressway can detour from Mumbai Lane 9.600 Panvel Exit and utilize Mumbai Pune National Highway No. 48.

Officially known as the Yashwantrao Chavan highway, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is the country's first concrete, six-lane, access-controlled tolled highway. It runs 94.5 kilometers between Pune, the cultural and educational center of Maharashtra, and Raigad-Navi Mumbai-Mumbai, the state capital of Maharashtra and the financial center of India. With its complete operationalization in 2002, the expressway raised the bar for vehicle safety and speed on Indian roadways.This route is among the busiest in India.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  2. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. With improved fitness, gymnast Pranati Nayak hopes for further success

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. Highlights: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun, Vivek Attend Indian Police Force Actor's Reception

    Entertainment15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement