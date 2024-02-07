Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

Pune Traffic Alert: Serious Action Taken Against 230 Bikers For Wrong Side Driving On Road

Pune: The traffic police have taken strict measures against 230 drivers who have been driving on the wrong side of the road in the past two months.

Pritam Saha
Pune Traffic Alert: Strict action taken against bikers
Pune Traffic Alert: Strict action taken against bikers | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pune traffic police have launched a vigorous effort to combat wrong-side driving and other traffic infractions, marking a significant advancement in road safety. The Pune traffic department is aggressively enforcing traffic restrictions and taking severe action against drivers and riders who break the law. This program is an important attempt to reduce infractions and promote safe driving practices.

Pune City Police Meme

Pune City Police Traffic Branch shared a meme on Sunday with the comment, "Don't fool yourself! Avoid wrong side driving." It continued, saying, “Vehicles that break traffic laws in Pune City face consequences from the traffic authority. In the past two months, many measures have been taken against drivers who drive in the opposite direction. Similar measures are being used for other infractions of the traffic laws.”

Strict Measures Against Offenders

The traffic police have taken strict measures against 230 drivers who have been driving on the wrong side of the road in the past two months. This graph emphasizes how common this traffic infraction is throughout the city and how committed the traffic department is to finding a solution. Notably, the campaign goes beyond driving on the wrong side of the road and includes actions against different traffic offenders, demonstrating the department's all-encompassing strategy for maintaining road safety.

In India, it is not only illegal but also dangerous to drive on the wrong side of the road. Strict guidelines that drivers and riders must adhere to have been established by the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 and its ensuing modifications. Disregarding these regulations is not only against the law but also socially irresponsible.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

