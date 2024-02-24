English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Pune Traffic Alert: Speeding Truck Smashes 4 More Vehicles Near Navale Bridge Chowk, 1 Injured

Pune: At the Navale Bridge Chowk on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway, a heavy truck struck a car from behind, leading the car to strike four more cars in front of it.

Pritam Saha
Speeding Truck Hits 4 Vehicles In Pune
Speeding Truck Hits 4 Vehicles In Pune | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Pune: There have been horrifyingly frequent occurrences on Indian highways that have claimed thousands of lives. India has a high rate of fatal traffic accidents, with old cars, badly maintained roads, careless driving, and breaking traffic laws being the main contributing factors. As usual, motorbikes, lorries, and cars are the primary vehicles involved in collisions caused by speeding and other traffic violations. Terrifying news of a truck hitting four more cars in front of it went viral recently. 

At the Navale Bridge Chowk on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway, a heavy truck struck a car from behind, leading the car to strike four more cars in front of it. This was a tragic accident. There are no casualties reported. There is just one slightly injured person. A truck was approaching the Navale bridge side from Katraj at about eleven in the morning. At the traffic signal, a few cars were waiting, and the truck struck one of them from behind. The car struck four other vehicles in front of it, including an auto rickshaw, a tempo, a pick-up van, and another car. The impact was tremendous. Every single car has sustained serious damage.

There have reportedly not been any casualties. But there's an elderly person inside a car who got hurt. She was moved to a hospital close by. The damaged cars have been removed, and the road's traffic flow is now smooth. The truck driver fled the scene of the accident as soon as it happened, making it impossible for the authorities to apprehend him at that moment. 

Published February 24th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

