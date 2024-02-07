English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

Pune Traffic Alert: Video Of Heavy Traffic On The Mumbai-Pune Expressway Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral: A Video posted on X, shows a long line of vehicles on a road that cannot move or can only move very slowly were stuck in a traffic jam for hours.

Pritam Saha
Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Jam
Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Jam | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: There has been severe traffic jams on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway as a result of a significant increase in the number of vehicles using the route. Today, there was a significant traffic bottleneck on the expressway during the Republic Day celebration.  

Viral Video Of Traffic Jam 

A video posted by X, formerly Twitter user shows a long line of vehicles on a road that cannot move or can only move very slowly were stuck in a traffic jam for hours. The caption reads, “Those who are travelling to Pune from Mumbai, please take the old highway. Major congestion on the highway has been noticed in multiple sections.”

Maratha Reservation March

According to the Navi Mumbai traffic police, the Mumbai Pune Expressway would continue to be open for traffic going both directions for cars going from Mumbai to Pune and vice versa. The Navi Mumbai traffic police have directed the Maratha Morcha group, led by Maratha Morcha leader Manoj Jarange-Patil, to travel on the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway up to Panvel and use the Palm beach Road to reach APMC market where the cavalcade will halt for the night due to potential traffic jams on the Sion Panvel Highway. Today, the morcha is scheduled to depart for Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

Advertisement

The Yashwantrao Chavan highway, often known as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, is the country's first concrete, six-lane, access-controlled tolled highway. It connects Pune, the cultural and educational center of Maharashtra, with Raigad-Navi Mumbai-Mumbai, the state capital of Maharashtra and the financial center of India, across a distance of 94.5 km. With the expressway's complete operationalization in 2002, Indian highways saw a rise in both speed and safety for travel. It's one of the busiest roads in India.

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 13:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Top 5 banks offering lowest personal loan rates

    Web Stories11 minutes ago

  2. NCR, Bengaluru to drive future launches for Godrej Properties

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. CM PUNK to be active on WWE television; Here's his exciting NEW ROLE

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. WATCH | Move over SUPERMAN, Aiden Markram takes a unique BIRDMAN catch

    Sports 18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement