Mumbai: There has been severe traffic jams on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway as a result of a significant increase in the number of vehicles using the route. Today, there was a significant traffic bottleneck on the expressway during the Republic Day celebration.

Viral Video Of Traffic Jam

A video posted by X, formerly Twitter user shows a long line of vehicles on a road that cannot move or can only move very slowly were stuck in a traffic jam for hours. The caption reads, “Those who are travelling to Pune from Mumbai, please take the old highway. Major congestion on the highway has been noticed in multiple sections.”

If u are heading towards pune via the expressway take the old road and save ur time. #pune pic.twitter.com/MKqR7P25IV — Jack Of All Trades (J.O.A.T) (@rohailz) January 26, 2024

Maratha Reservation March

According to the Navi Mumbai traffic police, the Mumbai Pune Expressway would continue to be open for traffic going both directions for cars going from Mumbai to Pune and vice versa. The Navi Mumbai traffic police have directed the Maratha Morcha group, led by Maratha Morcha leader Manoj Jarange-Patil, to travel on the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway up to Panvel and use the Palm beach Road to reach APMC market where the cavalcade will halt for the night due to potential traffic jams on the Sion Panvel Highway. Today, the morcha is scheduled to depart for Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

The Yashwantrao Chavan highway, often known as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, is the country's first concrete, six-lane, access-controlled tolled highway. It connects Pune, the cultural and educational center of Maharashtra, with Raigad-Navi Mumbai-Mumbai, the state capital of Maharashtra and the financial center of India, across a distance of 94.5 km. With the expressway's complete operationalization in 2002, Indian highways saw a rise in both speed and safety for travel. It's one of the busiest roads in India.