Advertisement

Pune: Amidst the Maratha Reservation Morcha spearheaded by Manoj Jarange Patil, the Pimpri Chinchwad Traffic Police has implemented traffic modifications in multiple Pimpri Chinchwad localities. Pimpri Chinchwad Traffic Police have provided additional information that the Maratha Reservation Morcha march will travel through the following routes as it approaches Mumbai via Rajiv Gandhi Bridge, Jagtap Dairy, Dange Chowk, Birla Hospital Chafekar Chowk, Ahimsa Chowk, Mahavir Chowk, Khandobamal Chowk, Tilak Chowk, Bhakti Shakti, Puna Gate, Dehu Road, Talegaon. Therefore, effective 24/1/2024, the following changes were made to the traffic under the Pimpri Chinchwad Commissionerate.

Tuesday night, Pimpri Chinchwad Police shared an updated traffic map on X, the former Twitter. For more information, see below:

Advertisement

सर्व नागरिकांना सुचित करण्यात येते की, दि. २४ जानेवारी २०२४ रोजीच्या मोर्चा / पदयात्रेचा मार्ग पुढील प्रमाणे असून नागरिकांनी पर्यायी मार्गाचा वापर करावा.



🔴The Morcha is scheduled to enter from Pune City to Pimpri Chinchwad City limits TOMORROW from Rajiv Gandhi Bridge, Aundh… pic.twitter.com/ZdVM1oQZ14 — पिंपरी चिंचवड पोलीस - Pimpri Chinchwad Police (@PCcityPolice) January 23, 2024

Traffic Department Pimpri

Instead of traveling straight ahead towards Mahaveer Chowk from Niramay Hospital, traffic would turn left and pass through Morwadi Chowk to reach its objective. All vehicle types will be prohibited from traveling from Parashuram Chowk to Khandobamal Chowk. The traffic in question will detour via RD Aga and Thermax Chowk in order to reach its intended destination. All cars traveling from KSB Chowk to Mahaveer Chowk and Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk will be prohibited. Instead, vehicles traveling along the above route will turn left at Basaveshwar Chowk and use Auto Clutter to get to their destination.

Traffic Department Chinchwad

All vehicles are being diverted via the Bijlinagar Chowk route as the road leading from Dalvinagar Chowk to Khandobamaal and Chinchwad station is being blocked to all vehicles for maintenance. All cars traveling from River View Chowk to Dange Chowk and from Dange Chowk to Mahaveer Chowk are prohibited from using the aforementioned routes; instead, they must use Chinchwad Farm Road to reach their destination. Additionally, the vehicles heading towards Bhosari will use Bijlinagar Walhekarwadi to reach their destination. Cars heading from River View towards Chinchwad Nagar T Junction will travel directly to their destination via Ravet. All traffic on the road that leads from the street across from Lokmanya Hospital Chowk in Chinchwad to Mahavir Chowk in Chinchwad is being diverted; cars on that route will turn left at Lokmanya Hospital Chowk and go via Dalvinagar to reach their destination. The SKF Chowk Chinchwad route to Khandoba Mal Chowk is closed to all vehicle kinds; vehicles on that route will instead take the Bijlinagar Chowk route to reach their destination. Instead of using Chaphekar Chowk, vehicles arriving from Link Road Pimpri would use Morya Hospital Chowk in Keshavnagar to reach their destination. Vehicles on the aforementioned route will use Mohnagar Chowk to reach their destination as the entry to Shivaji and Mahavir Chowk is closed. Every kind of vehicle traveling from Triveni Hospital Chowk to River View Chowk via Bijlinagar Chowk. The entry is being closed, and vehicles using the aforementioned route will use Ravet to go to their destination. When traveling from Mukai Chowk to Chinchwad, turn left at Triveni Hospital Valhekarwadi and go through Parshwanath Chowk and Bhel Chowk. Next, turn left at Kachghar Chowk and make a U-turn. Finally, turn left at Bhakti Shakti Chowk and go through Ankush Chowk, Triveninagar, to reach the destination.

Traffic Department Bhosari

Vehicles traveling from Nashik junction to Bhakti Shakti Chowk will instead make their way to Moshi Chowk or Kaspate Chowk, as they approach their destination from Pune, Khadki, Dapodi, and Phugewadi side. Vehicles traveling by Spine Road via Panjarpol Junction, Triveninagar, Bhakti Shakti Underpass via Ravet or Nashik Phata, Kaspate Chowk via Wakad Naka will reach their destination if they are traveling from Chakan, Moshi, Alandi side to Mumbai side via Nashik Phata.

Traffic Department Wakad

Vehicles heading towards Dange Chowk from Tathwade Gaon Chowk turn right at Tathwade Chowk onto the Tathwade Underpass, or they can take a hanging bridge to reach their destination. Vehicles heading to Dange Chowk from Kalakhadak will do a U-turn and travel via Bhumkar Chowk to reach their destination. Automobiles traveling from Annabhau Sathe Chowk towards Dange Chowk via Wakad Datta Mandir Road will turn right or left at the stop sign. When traveling from Chhatrapati Chowk, Kaspate Vasti, towards Kalewadi Phata, vehicles will turn left and travel to the intended location. Traffic heading towards Thergaon Phata from Barne Corner, Thergaon will either make a U-turn at Tapkir Chowk or a right turn to get there. All kinds of vehicles traveling from Thergaon in the direction of Birla Hospital Chowk will be blocked; instead, they will either depart from Raghavendra Maharaj Math or travel through Barne Corner in Thergaon to reach their final destination. All vehicles from Kaverinagar Police Colony are not allowed to travel through the Kaverinagar underpass; instead, they must turn left at the crossroads next to Wakad Bhaji Mandai and travel via Datta Mandir Road to reach their destination via Wakad Police Station.

Traffic Department Sangavi

Vehicles on the aforementioned route will turn left from Pol Chowk into Nagraj Road to reach their destination. All kind of vehicles are prohibited from entering Aundh D Mart to Sangvi Phata. All cars from Pimple Nilakh will use the Vishalnagar DP Road to travel the Jagtap Chowk – Kaspate Chowk route rather than heading towards Rakshak Chowk. When driving through the grade separator at the crossroads below the Jagtap Dairy Bridge, all cars from Kaspate Chowk will travel directly to their intended destination from Shivar Chowk – Kokane Chowk rather than turning into Aundh-Ravet Road on the left or right. Instead of making a right or left turn onto Aundh-Ravet Road, motorists arriving from Shivaar Chowk will pass through the grade separator at Kaspate Chowk and proceed straight to their destination. It is forbidden for any kind of vehicle to enter Kalewadi Phata Bridge from Tapkir Chowk, MM Chowk. Instead, vehicles following this route must pass through Rahatani Gaon, Godambe Chowk, before reaching Rahatani Phata Chowk. All kinds of vehicles traveling from Sangavi village to Sangvi Phata will pass through Vasantdada Putala Chowk, Old Sangvi, Dapodi, Shitole Pump, and Old Sangvi to reach their final destination.

Traffic Department Talegaon

By blocking the entrance for large, hefty vehicles heading towards Mumbai on Talegaon Chakan Road 548-D. Using HP Chowk in the Mahalunge Traffic Division, vehicles on route will reach their destination. Upon entering Limb Phata from Talegaon Gaothan, all traffic patterns will diverge and head to the left instead of straight ahead. All traffic entering ABC Petrol Pump Chowk through Bellador will turn left, rather than right, to reach its destination. All vehicle types (except from those providing critical services) will be prohibited from driving on the 24th of January 2024 starting at 6:00 am. As the morcha progresses, traffic will be streamlined.

Traffic Department Nigdi

Traffic heading from Thermax Chowk travels along RD Aga Marg to the Garware Company compound. At the T junction, they turn left to reach their goal via Parashuram Chowk via Mohannagar Chinchwad, rather than heading towards Khandobamal Chowk. Instead of using Khandobamal Chowk, traffic between Dalvinagar Pul and Akurdi Gaothan will travel via Ganesh Vision and Akurdi Gaothan to reach their destination. Instead of passing through Tilak Chowk, traffic from Durga Chowk will now pass through Thermax Chowk or Yamunanagar. Traffic from Bhel Chowk will use Saawli Hotel rather than Tilak Chowk to reach their destination. Instead of going over Bhakti Shakti Bridge, traffic from Appughar/Ravet and Transport Nagar will use Ankush Chowk, Triveninagar as their route via subway (underpass) under Bhakti Shakti Circle. The Bhakti Shakti Circle underpass will be used to connect traffic from Triveninagar Ankush Chowk to Dehu Road Mumbai, immediately passing via Appughar Ravet. Dehu Road traffic will be rerouted to Triveninagar Chowk from Bhakti Shakti Circle. Alternatively, go straight through the grade separator to the intended location from the Bhakti Shakti Flyover in front of the Poonagate Hotel. Devotees will use the Hanging Bridge to redirect traffic from Bhakti Shakti into Mumbai.

Traffic Department Dehu Road

There would be no traffic from Talawade to Dehu Kamaan, Old Mumbai. Instead, traffic will travel via Dehu Gaon to reach its destination. At the Somatane Phata, Dehu Road exit, traffic from the Mumbai Pune Express Highway would be entirely blocked. Only traffic from Kiwale Bridge on the Bengaluru Highway will be permitted to travel to Mumbai; all other traffic, including large and small vehicles, would use the expressway to reach their destination. In addition, two-wheelers will travel from Kiwale Panchar to the intended location via Krishna Chowk, Lodha Skim, and Gahunje village. All traffic from Mumbai to Pune will travel via the Bengaluru Highway, departing from Central Chowk and heading towards their destination. Traffic is being redirected through Vadgaon Chowk as the procession will travel along the former route after arriving at Bhakti Shakti Chowk.

Manoj Jarange Patil, a Maratha quota campaigner, is currently on his fifth day of a padayatra, or foot march, demanding the immediate implementation of the Maratha reservation. The activist is still demanding things, and he's marching from Pune City to Pimpri Chinchwad City limits today from Rajiv Gandhi Bridge, Aundh and move towards old Pune-Mumbai Highway.