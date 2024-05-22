Advertisement

Pune: In a distressing incident, six people, drowned after their boat capsized in the Ujani dam backwaters in Maharashtra's Pune district.

The police officials on Wednesday said that the accident occurred on Tuesday evening, May 21, following strong winds and rains, they said.

Indapur tehsildar Shrikant Patil said that the victims included three men, one woman and two children.

The boat service which operates between Kalashi and Bhugav villages, overturned with following strong winds and rains on Tuesday evening with seven people onboard.

However, an officer of the assistant police inspector rank, who was among the seven persons on the boat, swam to safety, Patil said.

Currently, the officials have launched a search operation with the help of the NDRF and local administration.

(Inputs from PTI)