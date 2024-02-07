Updated January 20th, 2024 at 13:56 IST
Totally Viral/ Pune: Woman Jumps in Front Metro to Save Boy. What Happens Next Will SHOCK You | WATCH
The accident happened as the child slipped off the edge and fell on the tracks while running on the platform.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Pune: In a heroic rescue act, a woman on Friday jumped in front of a metro train at Pune to save a boy, who slipped and fell on the tracks. The train skidded to a halt just in time as a security guard, alerted by the incident, rushed to press the emergency button. As a result, the oncoming train halted barely 30 meters away from the station.
The whole incident was caught on CCTV and took place at Pune's Civil Court Metro Station. The accident happened as the child slipped off the edge and fell on the tracks while running on the platform. The heroic act of the passerby and the presence of mind showed by the guard at the Vikas Bangar Metro Station.
Advertisement
Published January 20th, 2024 at 13:56 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
India greenlights Scotch whisky importWeb Stories42 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.