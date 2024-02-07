Advertisement

Pune: In a heroic rescue act, a woman on Friday jumped in front of a metro train at Pune to save a boy, who slipped and fell on the tracks. The train skidded to a halt just in time as a security guard, alerted by the incident, rushed to press the emergency button. As a result, the oncoming train halted barely 30 meters away from the station.

The whole incident was caught on CCTV and took place at Pune's Civil Court Metro Station. The accident happened as the child slipped off the edge and fell on the tracks while running on the platform. The heroic act of the passerby and the presence of mind showed by the guard at the Vikas Bangar Metro Station.

