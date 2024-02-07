English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 13:56 IST

Totally Viral/ Pune: Woman Jumps in Front Metro to Save Boy. What Happens Next Will SHOCK You | WATCH

The accident happened as the child slipped off the edge and fell on the tracks while running on the platform.

Digital Desk
Woman's Heroic Act Saves Child
Woman's Heroic Act Saves Child | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Pune: In a heroic rescue act, a woman on Friday jumped in front of a metro train at Pune to save a boy, who slipped and fell on the tracks.  The train skidded to a halt just in time as a security guard, alerted by the incident, rushed to press the emergency button. As a result, the oncoming train halted barely 30 meters away from the station.

The whole incident was caught on CCTV and took place at Pune's Civil Court Metro Station. The accident happened as the child slipped off the edge and fell on the tracks while running on the platform. The heroic act of the passerby and the presence of mind showed by the guard at the Vikas Bangar Metro Station.
 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 13:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka: 15 Students Sustain Injuries After Seniors Ragged Them

    India News32 minutes ago

  2. Short Circuit At Uttam Nagar Metro Station, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News37 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Boom Boom Bumrah is making sound in different parts of the world

    Sports 40 minutes ago

  4. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories42 minutes ago

  5. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 44 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement