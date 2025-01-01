Puneet Khurana Suicide: Family Friend Makes 7 Shocking Revelations, Compares Case to Atul Subhash's

Puneet Khurana Suicide Case: A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Kalyan Vihar area of northwest Delhi. While speaking to Republic, Jatin Khanna, a family friend of the deceased identified as Puneet Khurana, a businessman, has made 7 startling revelations. Drawing parallels with the Bengaluru techie Atul Subash's suicide case, Jatin has pointed to several factors that may have led to Puneet’s untimely demise.

Startling Revelations by Puneet Khurana's Friend Jatin Khanna

Unreleased Video Similar to Atul Subash Case: Puneet Khanna reportedly recorded a 55-minute video before his death. However, unlike the Atul Subash case, this video has not been made public and is currently in the custody of the police. Divorce Proceedings and Alimony Pressure: Puneet was in the process of divorcing his wife, a procedure that began in September. During this time, his wife allegedly demanded increasingly higher amounts of alimony from him and his family, causing significant mental harassment. Business Disputes with His Wife: Puneet, who was in the food supply business, had a love marriage with his wife in 2016. She was also his business partner. Allegedly, she demanded a larger stake in the business, adding to his mental stress. Pattern Allegations Involving Wife’s Sister: Puneet’s wife was allegedly employing similar tactics to those of her elder sister, who is also undergoing a divorce. Her sister had reportedly secured a property from her husband through alimony demands, and Puneet’s wife was allegedly attempting to follow the same approach. Statements Recorded by Police: The Delhi Police has recorded the statements of Puneet’s parents and his wife. However, no legal action has been taken in the case so far. Circumstances of Puneet’s Death: Puneet died by suicide through hanging. While no foul play has been detected, it is alleged that he was driven to this act due to persistent mental harassment. Final Conversation with Wife: Puneet had a final conversation with his wife before his death. An audio recording of this conversation has surfaced and is being shared publicly.

‘He Committed Suicide Because of Wife, In-Laws’, Says Puneet Khurana's Family

Meanwhile, the family members of Khurana have levelled allegations against his wife and in-laws. "Khurana's father Trilok Nath has produced his mobile phone and other related articles. The mobile phone of the deceased and other related articles were taken in police possession. The body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Northwest, Bhisham Singh.

The DCP further said that the incident was reported at approximately 4:18 pm on December 31. "Soon after information, a team was immediately rushed to the spot. The team found Khurana unresponsive on his bed with a ligature mark around his neck, indicating death by hanging," he said, adding further investigation is underway.

The body was transported to the BJRM Hospital and has been preserved for a post-mortem examination.