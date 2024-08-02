sb.scorecardresearch
  • Punjab: 28 IPS and PPS Officers Transferred by Mann Govt in a Major Rejig

Published 13:46 IST, August 2nd 2024

Punjab: 28 IPS and PPS Officers Transferred by Mann Govt in a Major Rejig

Punjab government ordered the transfer of 28 IPS and PPS officers, including several senior Police officers of DIG, IGP, and SSP ranks

Reported by: Digital Desk
punjab police transferred
The Punjab government has ordered the transfer of 28 IPS and PPS officers, including several senior Police officers of DIG, IGP, and SSP ranks | Image: PTI
13:46 IST, August 2nd 2024