Punjab: 28 IPS and PPS Officers Transferred by Mann Govt in a Major Rejig
Punjab government ordered the transfer of 28 IPS and PPS officers, including several senior Police officers of DIG, IGP, and SSP ranks
The Punjab government has ordered the transfer of 28 IPS and PPS officers, including several senior Police officers of DIG, IGP, and SSP ranks | Image: PTI
