Punjab By-Elections: 63.91% Voter Turnout; Gidderbaha Tops with 81.90% Polling
Punjab by-elections saw 63.91% voter turnout; Gidderbaha led with 81.90%. AAP, Congress, and BJP were the main contenders in the four assembly segments.
Punjab By-Elections: 63.91% Voter Turnout; Gidderbaha Tops with 81.90% Polling | Image: PTI
