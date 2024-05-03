Advertisement

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday visited Satauj, his native village, and celebrated Lohri with his friends and family.

According to an official release, Mann reached Satauj Sunday morning and lit a bonfire.

Interacting with the people, he said he wanted to celebrate the festival with his loved ones, so he decided to come to his village to share his joy.

ਅੱਜ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਿੰਡ ਸਤੌਜ ਵਿਖੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਸਮੇਤ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ ਤੇ ਆਪਣਿਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਲੋਹੜੀ ਦਾ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਮਨਾਇਆ...ਪਿੰਡ ਦੇ ਬਜ਼ੁਰਗਾਂ ਤੇ ਮਾਵਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਖ਼ੂਬ ਅਸੀਸਾਂ ਮਿਲੀਆਂ ਤੇ ਪੁਰਾਣੇ ਦੋਸਤਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਬੈਠਕੇ ਪੁਰਾਣੇ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਯਾਦ ਕੀਤਾ...



ਅਰਦਾਸ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਲੋਹੜੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਲਈ ਖੁਸ਼ਹਾਲੀ ਅਤੇ ਤਰੱਕੀ ਲੈਕੇ ਆਵੇ... pic.twitter.com/1WbXqznuLH — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann)

Mann said he has fond memories of Lohri from his childhood days.

"This festival has immense significance for all of us as it strengthens the ethos of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood in the society," he said.

He said it gives him immense pride and satisfaction in joining his mates from the village on such occasions.

Mann prayed for peace and harmony among people and said Punjab is about to usher in an era of overall progress and growth in every arena, and the government has already set in motion the process to achieve that.