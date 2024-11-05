sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:15 IST, November 5th 2024

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Condemns Attack on Hindu Temple in Canada

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada's Brampton and urged the Centre to take up the issue with the Canadian government

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada's Brampton and urged the Centre to take up the issue with the Canadian government | Image: ANI
