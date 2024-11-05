Published 13:15 IST, November 5th 2024
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Condemns Attack on Hindu Temple in Canada
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada's Brampton and urged the Centre to take up the issue with the Canadian government
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada's Brampton and urged the Centre to take up the issue with the Canadian government | Image: ANI
Advertisement
13:15 IST, November 5th 2024