Published 14:49 IST, September 6th 2024
Punjab Farmers End Protest After CM Mann's Assurance on Agriculture Policy
Farmers protesting against the alleged delay in implementation of Punjab's new agriculture policy ended their strike, day after CM Bhagwant Mann assured them
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Farmers protesting against the alleged delay in implementation of Punjab's new agriculture policy ended their strike, day after CM Bhagwant Mann assured them | Image: ANI
