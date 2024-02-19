Advertisement

Chandigarh: The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police shot dead a wanted gangster and two Punjab Police personnel were injured in an encounter in Punjab's Barnala district on Sunday, officials said. Meanwhile, more than 60 cases were registered against the gangster, Gurmeet Singh alias Kala Dhanaula, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) posted on X.

"In a major breakthrough, Anti Gangster Task Force (#AGTF (/topic/agtf)) of @Punjab (/topic/punjab)PoliceInd neutralizes wanted A category Gangster Gurmeet Singh @ Kala Dhanula at a farmhouse in Badbar, District Barnala (/topic/barnala)," DGP posted on X. The police fired back in self-defence in which an inspector and a sub-inspector were injured in the cross-firing, it stated.

"The accused has a criminal history with 60+ heinous criminal cases registered against him. Punjab Police is committed to eradicating crime as per the vision of CM @BhagwantMann," it added.