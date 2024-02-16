English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 12th, 2022 at 21:48 IST

Punjab governor takes stock of security issues in border areas

Punjab governor takes stock of security issues in border areas

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amritsar, Apr 12 (PTI) Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Tuesday held a series of meetings with officials to take stock of security issues in border districts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

This meeting was attended by senior officers of the central agencies, including the BSF, Intelligence Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau and the National Investigation Agency.

Advertisement

Major issues impacting national security were taken up and detailed discussions were held with all agencies.

Earlier, the governor addressed a meeting with sarpanches and other prominent people of the Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.

Advertisement

The governor called upon people to be the eyes and ears of the border security forces.

He said the past incidents of air-dropping of arms and ammunition into Punjab have necessitated all concerned to be on vigil.

Advertisement

He said the security forces are doing their part but the local input and support can go a long way in checking the influx of weapons and drugs into the state.

Purohit said the border districts are vulnerable to the menace of arms smuggling.

Advertisement

Therefore, it is mandatory that in the interest of the safety and security of the state and the country, people extend whole-hearted support to the Border Security Force and the state police.

He appealed to people to cooperate with the local authorities to stop drug trafficking in the area.

Advertisement

The governor said drugs entering from borders percolates into cities, towns, schools and colleges.

"The supply of drugs to youth is a direct assault on our posterity, our future. We cannot let this menace hurt our state's present or mar its future," he said.

Advertisement

"We need to join hands and seal our border against all sorts of infiltration", asserted the governor.

The security and safety of the border areas can only be ensured with concerted and sustained cooperation of the people, the state and central government agencies at all levels, he said.

Advertisement

Purohit also emphasised that all agencies should work in tandem with regular exchange of intelligence and inputs.

This, he said, needs to be complemented by support from the public. PTI JMS CHS VSD RDK RDK

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2022 at 21:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

6 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

6 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

6 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

6 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

6 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

6 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

6 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

6 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

7 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

7 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

7 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

7 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

8 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

8 hours ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sandeshkhali Violence: NCSC Recommends President’s Rule in West Bengal

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Nolan Thanks Audiences For Keeping Magic Of The Movies Alive Post COVID

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. A Look At Rakul-Jackky's PDA Moments

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  4. Planning A Summer Vacation? Visit These Places

    Galleries11 minutes ago

  5. BAFTA Host Pulls The Plug On Taylor Swift Jokes For Awards Night

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo