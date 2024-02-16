Advertisement

Amritsar, Apr 12 (PTI) Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Tuesday held a series of meetings with officials to take stock of security issues in border districts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

This meeting was attended by senior officers of the central agencies, including the BSF, Intelligence Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau and the National Investigation Agency.

Major issues impacting national security were taken up and detailed discussions were held with all agencies.

Earlier, the governor addressed a meeting with sarpanches and other prominent people of the Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.

The governor called upon people to be the eyes and ears of the border security forces.

He said the past incidents of air-dropping of arms and ammunition into Punjab have necessitated all concerned to be on vigil.

He said the security forces are doing their part but the local input and support can go a long way in checking the influx of weapons and drugs into the state.

Purohit said the border districts are vulnerable to the menace of arms smuggling.

Therefore, it is mandatory that in the interest of the safety and security of the state and the country, people extend whole-hearted support to the Border Security Force and the state police.

He appealed to people to cooperate with the local authorities to stop drug trafficking in the area.

The governor said drugs entering from borders percolates into cities, towns, schools and colleges.

"The supply of drugs to youth is a direct assault on our posterity, our future. We cannot let this menace hurt our state's present or mar its future," he said.

"We need to join hands and seal our border against all sorts of infiltration", asserted the governor.

The security and safety of the border areas can only be ensured with concerted and sustained cooperation of the people, the state and central government agencies at all levels, he said.

Purohit also emphasised that all agencies should work in tandem with regular exchange of intelligence and inputs.

This, he said, needs to be complemented by support from the public. PTI JMS CHS VSD RDK RDK