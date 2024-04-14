×

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 10:56 IST

Punjab Guv seeks answers on Tarn Taran 'illegal' mining, demands report from CM Mann

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has penned a letter to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, demanding a comprehensive report on the Tarn Taran 'illegal' mining incident.

Reported by: Ajay Sharma
punjab
Punjab Guv has sought detailed report from CM Mann on Tarn Taran 'illegal' mining | Image: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
In a development that has brought the issue of illegal mining in Punjab to the forefront, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has penned a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, demanding a comprehensive report on the Tarn Taran 'illegal' mining incident. The move comes in the wake of allegations made by AAP's Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura against the police regarding the arrest of his relative in an illegal sand mining case and the subsequent transfer of the Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

In the letter addressed to Chief Minister Mann, Governor Purohit expressed his concern about the contradictory reports circulating in the media. The letter stated, "I have been reading contradictory reports in the media regarding the allegations of an MLA about corruption in the Police, involvement of MLA's close relatives in the illegal mining during night time and suspension of police officials and subsequent transfer of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tarn Taran."

"The issue of illegal mining is an important issue in Punjab, and a lot of corruption is attributed to this. In the background of this, some media reports pointed out that a police party busted an illegal mining activity going on during nighttime in the Tarn Taran district and one close relative of the MLA is part of it. The media reports further suggest that the police party who went to raid the illegal mining activity was suspended, and the SSP was transferred," the Governor said in the letter.

"In view of these media reports, I would like to have a detailed report on the issue of allegations by MLA, illegal mining activity and subsequent action against police officials," the Governor concluded.

Tarn Taran 'illegal' mining incident

The controversy surrounding this incident has also drawn reactions from political leaders. Bikram Singh Majithia, a prominent leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, criticised the AAP government in Punjab, saying, "Mining has become a big issue in Punjab. There is a video of Arvind Kejriwal in which he is seen saying that we will earn Rs 20,000 crore through mining. But the truth is that sand has become costly... Illegal mining is being done in every district at a great pace. It is being done by AAP leaders."

Notably, this latest communication from the Governor comes shortly after Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura accused Tarn Taran SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan of arresting his brother-in-law in what he deemed a "fake" illegal sand mining case. Lalpura's relative was apprehended along with nine others in connection with the illegal mining case. However, Chauhan refuted the allegations, asserting that action was taken against illegal mining following a tip-off.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published October 6th, 2023 at 07:56 IST

