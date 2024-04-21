Advertisement

Chandigarh: News is coming from Punjab where, after eating expired chocolates, the 1.5-year-old girl began to bleed from her mouth. Her illness worsened, and she was subsequently brought to a hospital.

The girl, who is from Ludhiana, had travelled to a relative's home in Patiala with her parents. The girl had received a box of chocolates from a nearby grocery store, thanks to the relative Vicky Gehlot.

Advertisement

When she got home, the girl ate the chocolates and began to bleed from her mouth. As her condition worsened, she was subsequently admitted to the Christian Medical College.

The girl's medical examinations verified that she had consumed a dangerous chemical. The girl's family then reported the incident to the state health department and the police.

