Punjab: Punjab Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa, on Tuesday, accused Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann of 'dancing all night' after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in an alleged Liquor Policy Case.

Mann danced all night, faked a cry: Bajwa

Bajwa told ANI, “Bhagwant Mann has two timings - one is from morning to 6 pm and the other is after 6 pm...He takes a special medicine after which he forgets figures and cites incorrect figures. It will be 0-13. They are losing even Sangrur...He belongs to no one, not even Kejriwal's. When Kejriwal was arrested, he (Bhagwant Mann) danced and celebrated all night. He did not give any statement.”

He added, “Next day, he poured glycerine into his eyes cried and did a little drama in Delhi. So, people have recognised him. He is neither fit to rule nor is he educated or farsighted. He has no vision. He was elected once, mistakenly. This time, the people of Punjab will pack him off...”

#WATCH | Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa says, "Bhagwant Mann has two timings - one is from morning to 6 pm and the other is after 6 pm...He takes a special medicine after which he forgets figures and cites incorrect figures. It will be 0-13. They are losing even Sangrur...He… pic.twitter.com/5M64rSDfWS — ANI (@ANI)

Earlier in the day, Mann met Kejriwal in Tihar jail and stated the latter asked him to actively campaign for INDIA bloc candidates for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Speaking about the much-debated health of the Delhi CM in prison, Mann told reporters that Kejriwal's health was fine. He said the incarcerated AAP Chief was getting insulin and undergoing regular check-ups.

Kejriwal urges people not to worry about his health...

Mann said Kejriwal had urged people not to worry about his health and to exercise their franchise during the ongoing polls.

Mann, after his second meeting with Kejriwal in a fortnight, told reporters that the former met him the same way he met him the first time.

'Height of hatred,' says Mann

Mann stated, “We were separated by an iron mesh. This could be the height of their hatred. Arvind Kejriwal has asked me to tell people not to worry about him and vote. Please vote to save democracy.”

The Punjab chief minister said he told Kejriwal that he recently visited Gujarat to campaign for the party's candidates in Bharuch and Bhavnagar.

"There was a mind-blowing response. The entire country is saying that whatever happened with Kejriwal was wrong. I also went to Assam. He asked me to come to Delhi and also campaign for INDIA bloc candidates in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and wherever I am called," Mann said.

"These elections are not about winning or losing. It is about saving the Constitution and democracy," he added. The Punjab chief minister said Kejriwal also enquired about the well-being of his daughter.

"We talked about our families. He asked about my daughter Niyamat, who is one month old now. He asked how the farm produce has been in Punjab and if any facilities are being affected due to the Model Code of Conduct," according to Mann.

"I told him that people are getting all the facilities. I informed him that 158 children from Punjab government schools have cleared the JEE (Mains). This is the first time it has happened. He was quite happy. This was the education revolution of our dreams. He congratulated the teachers, parents and the children," he added.

On Monday, Kejriwal's wife Sunita and Delhi Minister Atishi met him.

Kejriwal has been lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case since April 1.

(with PTI inputs)