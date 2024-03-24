Advertisement

A day after eliminating the possibility of seat-sharing with Congress, Punjab's Tourism and Culture Affairs Minister Anmol Gagan Mann has now said that the grand old party has been putting pressure for an alliance. Mann, on Thursday, said that the Congress party is issuing statements lately to put pressure for an alliance with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Predicting that the INDIA bloc will secure a victory in the general elections, Mann reiterated that there is no need for an alliance with Congress since AAP will get a comfortable win.

While addressing the media on Wednesday, Mann said, "People are loving the Mann government. We are with the people of Punjab. We will fight on all the seats. People like the working style of CM Mann. There is no need to forge an alliance with anyone."

When asked if AAP will contest on all 13 seats, she replied, "100 per cent. We will win all the 13 seats." This comes despite the INDIA bloc adopting a resolution after their third meeting in Mumbai where they vowed to contest the elections together. "We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take," the resolution read.

'We know how to fight alone and win': CM Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also confirmed that AAP will not be sharing seats with any party saying they know how to "fight alone" and win.

"This is a hypothetical question for now. But the Aam Aadmi Party fought the Punjab Assembly polls alone and won 92 seats, it fought the Delhi assembly polls and won. In Gujarat, we won 13% of the total vote share. AAP became the national party in such an early stage. We know how to fight alone, win, and run the government," Mann said.

The Punjab CM also said that his government is taking decisions in favour of the people of Punjab and is working toward better education, health, infrastructure, electricity, and employment.