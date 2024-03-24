×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 7th, 2023 at 17:39 IST

Punjab minister accuses Congress of pressing AAP for alliance in Lok Sabha polls

Punjab minister Anmol Gagan Mann said that the Congress party is issuing statements lately to put pressure for an alliance with AAP in Lok Sabha elections.

Reported by: Harsh Vardhan
AAP
Punjab's Tourism and Culture Affairs Minister Anmol Gagan Maan. (Image: X/@PunjabGovtIndia) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A day after eliminating the possibility of seat-sharing with Congress, Punjab's Tourism and Culture Affairs Minister Anmol Gagan Mann has now said that the grand old party has been putting pressure for an alliance. Mann, on Thursday, said that the Congress party is issuing statements lately to put pressure for an alliance with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. 

Predicting that the INDIA bloc will secure a victory in the general elections, Mann reiterated that there is no need for an alliance with Congress since AAP will get a comfortable win. 

While addressing the media on Wednesday, Mann said, "People are loving the Mann government. We are with the people of Punjab. We will fight on all the seats. People like the working style of CM Mann. There is no need to forge an alliance with anyone."

When asked if AAP will contest on all 13 seats, she replied, "100 per cent. We will win all the 13 seats." This comes despite the INDIA bloc adopting a resolution after their third meeting in Mumbai where they vowed to contest the elections together. "We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take," the resolution read. 

'We know how to fight alone and win': CM Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also confirmed that AAP will not be sharing seats with any party saying they know how to "fight alone" and win. 

"This is a hypothetical question for now. But the Aam Aadmi Party fought the Punjab Assembly polls alone and won 92 seats, it fought the Delhi assembly polls and won. In Gujarat, we won 13% of the total vote share. AAP became the national party in such an early stage. We know how to fight alone, win, and run the government," Mann said. 

The Punjab CM also said that his government is taking decisions in favour of the people of Punjab and is working toward better education, health, infrastructure, electricity, and employment.

Advertisement

Published September 7th, 2023 at 15:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

4-Year-Old Girl Raped by Tuition Teacher's Brother, Delhi Police Releases Statement in Case

4-Year-Old Girl Raped

4 minutes ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

4 minutes ago
Holika Dahan 2024: Check Date And Time

Holika Dahan 2024

11 minutes ago
Baba Siddique's Iftar Party

Celebs At Iftar Party

11 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

12 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana On Politics

13 minutes ago
2 Minor Siblings Dead Due To Suspected Food Poisoning In Chhattisgarh, 5 Family Member Hospitalised

2 Minor Siblings Dead

15 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP's 5th List

16 minutes ago
Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer On IKWYDLS

17 minutes ago
Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore On Divorce

18 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna

Most-Paid South Actress

19 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Unique Roles

20 minutes ago
Former President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Solih Advises Diplomacy

22 minutes ago
Fukrey Team

Fukrey Cast Reunion

25 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for the most international goals scored for India with 93 goals in 145 appearances, maintaining an impressive ratio of 0.64.

Chhetri felicitated

26 minutes ago
Why won't Kejriwal step down?

Kejriwal in ED custody

29 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana For Lok Sabha

30 minutes ago
Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Holi 2024: Tips And Tricks To Protect Your Eyes

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  2. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 10 hours ago

  3. 'Understand Her Problems': Kalpana Soren On Sunita Kejriwal

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News12 hours ago

  5. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo