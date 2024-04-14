×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 01:39 IST

Punjab: Nangal VHP President Shot Dead at His Shop by Unidentified Assailants

The president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of Punjab’s Nangal unit was on Saturday allegedly shot dead at his shop by the unidentified assailants.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
greater noida murder
greater noida murder | Image:representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nangal: The president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of Punjab’s Nangal unit was on Saturday shot dead at his shop by the unidentified assailants leading to a major chaos in the area. The deceased identified as Vikas Prabhakar was shot multiple times by the assailants causing him fatal injuries at the spot.

On the information, the local police rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to the nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Advertisement

According to the sources, Vikas Prabhakar was shot in the head from a close range by two unidentified persons, while he was present at his confectionery shop located on the Railway station road.

As per the information, the body has been preserved by the police at the mortuary of a hospital for postmortem.

Advertisement

A case of murder has been registered by the Nangal police and investigation has been initiated. Multiple police teams have been deployed to nab the accused involved in the killing.

Prima facie, it appeared that a country-made pistol was used in the commission of the crime. The crime and forensics team have collected the evidence from the spot.

Advertisement

The motive behind the murder is not known yet. The police are investigating the matter to ascertain the facts.

Meanwhile, after the murder incident, the local residents gathered outside the hospital and staged a massive protest against the killing of the VHP's Nangal president Vikas Prabhakar. The protestors demanded the immediate arrest of the murderers. 
 
 

Advertisement

Published April 14th, 2024 at 01:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

2 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

6 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

7 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

7 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

8 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

9 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

10 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

10 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

11 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

11 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

11 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

18 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

20 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

23 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

23 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

26 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

26 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo