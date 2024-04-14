Advertisement

Nangal: The president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of Punjab’s Nangal unit was on Saturday shot dead at his shop by the unidentified assailants leading to a major chaos in the area. The deceased identified as Vikas Prabhakar was shot multiple times by the assailants causing him fatal injuries at the spot.

On the information, the local police rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to the nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to the sources, Vikas Prabhakar was shot in the head from a close range by two unidentified persons, while he was present at his confectionery shop located on the Railway station road.

As per the information, the body has been preserved by the police at the mortuary of a hospital for postmortem.

A case of murder has been registered by the Nangal police and investigation has been initiated. Multiple police teams have been deployed to nab the accused involved in the killing.

Prima facie, it appeared that a country-made pistol was used in the commission of the crime. The crime and forensics team have collected the evidence from the spot.

The motive behind the murder is not known yet. The police are investigating the matter to ascertain the facts.

Meanwhile, after the murder incident, the local residents gathered outside the hospital and staged a massive protest against the killing of the VHP's Nangal president Vikas Prabhakar. The protestors demanded the immediate arrest of the murderers.



