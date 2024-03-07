×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

Punjab Police Arrests 2 Members of Babbar Khalsa Terror Module, Foils Potential Target Killings

Punjab Police was also able to recover 2 pistols, 4 magazines, and 30 live cartridges following the arrest of the BKI-linked terrorists.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Punjab Police arrests 2 members of Babbar Khalsa-Backed Terror Module
Punjab Police arrests 2 members of Babbar Khalsa-Backed Terror Module | Image:@DGPPunjabPolice
Chandigarh: Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, revealed on Thursday that two members of a terror group linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) have been arrested. The arrest, as per media reports, has potentially averted target killings that the terror organisation might have been planning. Reports added that the operation was carried out on the basis of specific intelligence and targeted the module allegedly operated by Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passian, based in the USA. 

Singh is said to be a close associate of Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda, a terrorist based in Pakistan. Further, DGP Yadav's post on X  confirmed that  the module was being run by Happy Passian with his associate, Shamsher Singh, presently located in Armenia. The police following the arrest also recovered two pistols, four magazines, and 30 live cartridges during the operation.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar, reports added. Preliminary investigations, as of now, suggest that Happy Passian, along with Rinda and Shamsher, was involved in radicalising youth to carry out anti-national activities in the state. Yadav, following the apprehension, also added that further investigation will take place to find the entirety of the network. 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

