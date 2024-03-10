×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 22:58 IST

Punjab Police Arrests Five People Suspected Of Killing Gangster Rajesh Dogra From UP's Pilibhit

Five people suspected of killing gangster Rajesh Dogra in Mohali were arrested by a team of Punjab Police officials from Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh

Reported by: Digital Desk
Punjab Police arrests five people suspected of killing gangster Rajesh Dogra
Punjab Police arrests five people suspected of killing gangster Rajesh Dogra | Image:X/representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Pilibhit (UP): Five people suspected of killing gangster Rajesh Dogra in Mohali were arrested by a team of Punjab Police officials from Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh, local police officials told PTI.

According to them, the accused, residents of Jammu, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and Pilibhit districts, were arrested from the Madhotanda police station area.

Advertisement

Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey told reporters that the Punjab Police sought cooperation from their counterparts here and conducted the raid at the house of Satveer Singh in Shahgarh village.

Those arrested have been identified as Satveer Singh, Anil Singh Billa, Shyamlal, Harpreet Singh, and Sandeep Singh, the police officer said.

Advertisement

Jammu's gangster Rajesh Dogra was killed on March 4. The attackers, who came in three vehicles, had fired 30 rounds at Dogra.

Following the arrest, four vehicles along with six weapons and 31 cartridges were seized. The arrested accused were taken to Punjab, the SP said. 

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 22:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

5 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

5 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

6 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

6 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

6 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

6 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

6 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

6 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

6 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. New EC Appointment: PM Modi-Chaired Panel to Meet on Mar 15, Say Sources

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  2. Punjab Police Arrests Five People Suspected Of Killing Gangster Rajesh

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. KKR IPL 2024 Match List: Full Kolkata Knight Riders schedule, date, time

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  4. Here's Why Oscars 2024 Is Starting Early Than Its Usual Time

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  5. WPL 2024 DC vs RCB Highlights: DC beats RCB by 1 run

    Sports 24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo