Published 07:47 IST, October 10th 2024
Punjab Police Burst Trans-Border Drugs Netwok in Amritsar, Three Drug Smugglers Arrested
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
On Wednesday, Punjab Police announced the arrest of three individuals following the recovery of five kilograms of heroin and ₹3.95 lakh in cash. | Image: PTI
