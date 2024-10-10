sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:47 IST, October 10th 2024

Punjab Police Burst Trans-Border Drugs Netwok in Amritsar, Three Drug Smugglers Arrested

On Wednesday, Punjab Police announced the arrest of three individuals following the recovery of five kilograms of heroin and ₹3.95 lakh in cash.

Punjab Police
On Wednesday, Punjab Police announced the arrest of three individuals following the recovery of five kilograms of heroin and ₹3.95 lakh in cash. | Image: PTI
