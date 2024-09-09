sb.scorecardresearch
  • Punjab Police Intensify Crackdown on Drug Traffickers, Liquor Smugglers Ahead of Haryana, J&K Polls

Published 19:50 IST, September 9th 2024

Punjab Police Intensify Crackdown on Drug Traffickers, Liquor Smugglers Ahead of Haryana, J&K Polls

The Punjab Police on Monday carried out a special operation named ‘OPS Seal-VIII’ to keep a tab at drug trafficking and liquor smuggling.

Punjab police conducted OPS-VIII special operations to nab drug traffickers and liquor smugglers ahead of polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir
Punjab police conducted OPS-VIII special operations to nab drug traffickers and liquor smugglers ahead of polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir | Image: File Photo
  • 2 min read
