Published 15:01 IST, November 22nd 2024
Punjab Police Nabs Two Gangsters of Landa Gang After Shootout in Jalandhar
Two members of the dreaded 'Landa gang' were arrested on Friday following an intense exchange of fire on the outskirts of Pholriwal village in Jalandhar
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Two members of the dreaded 'Landa gang' were arrested on Friday following an intense exchange of fire on the outskirts of Pholriwal village in Jalandhar | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
15:01 IST, November 22nd 2024