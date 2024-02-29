Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 03:28 IST

Punjab Police Registers Murder Case in Death of Protester During Farmers' Protest

Farmers' protest update: Punjab Police registered a case of murder in the death of Shubhkaran Singh amid clash during the farmers’ agitation march.

Digital Desk
Farmers Protest
Punjab police registered murder case in death of a protester during farmers' protest march | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Farmers' Protest Update: The Punjab Police on Wednesday late at night registered a case of murder in the death of Shubhkaran Singh amid clashes between the protesters and Haryana security personnel at the Khanauri border point during the farmers’ agitation march. The latest development in the death of Shubhkaran Singh has come up 7 days after the incident took place on the Punjab and Haryana border.

As per police sources, Shubhkaran (21), a resident of Punjab’s Bathinda, was killed during the clash at the Khanauri border point on February 21st. During the incident, at least 12 security personnel were also injured including some sustaining severe injuries at the site.

Advertisement

Report suggests that the incident occurred when some protesting farmers attempted to head towards police barricades, put up to halt their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march.

FIR has been registered on the complaint of Shubhkaran's father

The Punjab Police has registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code at the Patran Police station in Patiala.

The case has been registered against an unidentified person, according to the FIR, registered on the complaint of Shubhkaran's father.

Advertisement

According to the FIR, the place of occurrence has been shown at Garhi in Haryana's Jind district. Reportedly, Khanauri is located near Jind district.

The registration of the FIR brings to an end the stalemate between the farmers and the Punjab government and paves the way for post-mortem of the body.

Advertisement

Farmer leaders spearheading the march were adamant that an FIR be registered before allowing the post-mortem. The body is being kept at the mortuary of Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. It is being said that Shubhkaran is likely to be cremated on Thursday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for Shubhkaran's sister.

Advertisement

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the agitation to press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops and farm loan waiver.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, taking part in the agitation have been camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points.

Advertisement

Farmer leaders have said the protesters will continue to camp at Khanauri and Shambhu till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided.
 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 03:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

2 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

3 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

3 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

3 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

3 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

7 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

11 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

11 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

12 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

a day ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

a day ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Must-watch Action Adventure TV Series

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  2. Rakul Preet-Jackky Walk Hand-In-Hand As They Attend TBMAUJ Success Bash

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. West Bengal Minister Arup Biswas Summoned by ED in Money Laundering Case

    India News3 hours ago

  4. Emraan Hashmi Shares His Two Cents On The Long-run Nepotism Debate

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  5. House of Rat-Hole Miner Deployed in Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Razed

    India News3 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo