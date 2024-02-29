Advertisement

Farmers' Protest Update: The Punjab Police on Wednesday late at night registered a case of murder in the death of Shubhkaran Singh amid clashes between the protesters and Haryana security personnel at the Khanauri border point during the farmers’ agitation march. The latest development in the death of Shubhkaran Singh has come up 7 days after the incident took place on the Punjab and Haryana border.

As per police sources, Shubhkaran (21), a resident of Punjab’s Bathinda, was killed during the clash at the Khanauri border point on February 21st. During the incident, at least 12 security personnel were also injured including some sustaining severe injuries at the site.

Advertisement

Report suggests that the incident occurred when some protesting farmers attempted to head towards police barricades, put up to halt their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march.

FIR has been registered on the complaint of Shubhkaran's father

The Punjab Police has registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code at the Patran Police station in Patiala.

The case has been registered against an unidentified person, according to the FIR, registered on the complaint of Shubhkaran's father.

Advertisement

According to the FIR, the place of occurrence has been shown at Garhi in Haryana's Jind district. Reportedly, Khanauri is located near Jind district.

The registration of the FIR brings to an end the stalemate between the farmers and the Punjab government and paves the way for post-mortem of the body.

Advertisement

Farmer leaders spearheading the march were adamant that an FIR be registered before allowing the post-mortem. The body is being kept at the mortuary of Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. It is being said that Shubhkaran is likely to be cremated on Thursday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for Shubhkaran's sister.

Advertisement

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the agitation to press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops and farm loan waiver.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, taking part in the agitation have been camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points.

Advertisement

Farmer leaders have said the protesters will continue to camp at Khanauri and Shambhu till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided.

