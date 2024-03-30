×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 19:57 IST

Punjab Police SHO Sentenced To 10-Years Jail For Extra-Judicial Killing In 1992

A special CBI court in Mohali on Saturday sentenced the then SHO of Jhabbal police station in Amritsar to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the extra-judicial killing of a man in 1992.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Punjab Police SHO Sentenced To 10-Years Jail For Extra-Judicial Killing In 1992
Punjab Police SHO Sentenced To 10-Years Jail For Extra-Judicial Killing In 1992 | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A special CBI court in Mohali on Saturday sentenced the then SHO of Jhabbal police station in Amritsar to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the extra-judicial killing of a man in 1992, officials said.

Another accused in the case, then deputy superintendent of police Ashok Kumar Sharma, died during the course of hearing, after which charges against him were abated, they said.

Advertisement

Then Jhabbal police station SHO Amarjeet Singh was convicted for the extra-judicial killing of Balwinder Singh.

In 1995, the Supreme Court had directed the CBI to probe the incidents of alleged extra-judicial killings done by officials of Punjab Police and disposal of bodies as 'lawaris' (unidentified). Subsequently, the agency registered a preliminary enquiry.

Advertisement

During the enquiry, the wife of Balwinder Singh came forward alleging that he was illegally apprehended by a police team of Jhabbal on October 4, 1992, killed and his body cremated as 'lawaris'.

The CBI then registered a case against Sharma, Amarjeet Singh and others.

Advertisement

"On completion of the investigation, CBI filed a charge sheet...on September 16, 1999 against accused Ashok Kumar Sharma and Amarjeet Singh. Charges were framed against both accused on February 28, 2000. During trial, DSP Ashok Kumar Sharma expired and charges against him were abated," the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

After trial of nearly 22 years, the special court convicted Amarjeet Singh.

Advertisement

The case has also been referred to the District Legal Service Authority for compensation to the family, the spokesperson said. 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 19:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Agriculture

Proximal Soilsens

2 minutes ago
Family Star and Arjun Reddy

Vijay On Family Star

3 minutes ago
Daniel Balaji and kamal haasan

Kamal On Daniel's Death

11 minutes ago
Deepak Sharma Arrested

Deepak Sharma Arrested

12 minutes ago
JSW Infrastructure eyes for global expansion

JSW Vijayanagar Metallics

13 minutes ago
16-year-old SSLC student dies by suicide in Karnataka

Suicide

17 minutes ago
Easter 2024: What is the Significance of Easter Eggs?

Easter 2024

19 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Amar Singh Chamkila BTS

20 minutes ago
Startup ecosystem India

Accel shortlists 8 AI

20 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

13 Held Near Lonavala

23 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

25 minutes ago
BJP announces 14 candidates for Sikkim assembly polls

Shravan Singh Joins BJP

25 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Bayern vs Dortmund

26 minutes ago
The Iranian fishing vessel Al-Kambar has been taken over by nine pirates.

Pirates Legal Action

26 minutes ago
Dhruv Sitwala

Sitwala enters QFs

27 minutes ago
Team GOAT

GOAT First Single

33 minutes ago
vijender singh

Boxer Vijender Singh

34 minutes ago
LSG vs PBKS

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google's timeline for RCS support on iPhone

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol Call It Quits Within Two Weeks Amid Controversy

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Zodiac Signs That Are Born To Be Rebels And Challenge The Status Quo

    Lifestyle5 hours ago

  4. 'Received I-T Notice Last Night', Claims DK Shivakumar

    India News7 hours ago

  5. AAP's Bharadwaj, Atishi to Address Press Conference at Noon Today | LIVE

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo