Updated February 13th, 2022 at 11:31 IST

Punjab records 8 more deaths, 444 new cases in a day

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Chandigarh, Feb 12 (PTI) Eight more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Saturday while 444 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally in the state to 7,55,234, according to a medical bulletin.

The deaths were reported from districts including Bathinda, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana. So far, Punjab has reported 17,585 fatalities.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 80, followed by 58 in Jalandhar and 40 in Pathankot.

A total of 1,111 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recuperated from the disease to 7,33,402, the bulletin stated.

The state currently has 4,247 active cases. As many as 279 patients are on oxygen support while 20 are on ventilator support.

Chandigarh reported 87 COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the total count to 91,296. With two more deaths reported in the city in a day, the toll reached 1,151.

The number of active cases in the city was 686 while the number of recoveries was 89,459. PTI CHS NSD NSD

Published February 13th, 2022 at 11:31 IST

