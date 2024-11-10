sb.scorecardresearch
  • Punjab Reports 345 Fresh Farm Fires Cases, Takes Total Count Past 6,500

Published 23:59 IST, November 10th 2024

Punjab Reports 345 Fresh Farm Fires Cases, Takes Total Count Past 6,500

Punjab recorded 345 farm fires on Sunday, with Sangrur witnessing 116 such incidents, taking the total case count in the state past 6,600.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
345 fresh farm fire cases reported in Punjab
345 fresh farm fire cases reported in Punjab | Image: PTI
23:59 IST, November 10th 2024