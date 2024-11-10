Published 23:59 IST, November 10th 2024
Punjab Reports 345 Fresh Farm Fires Cases, Takes Total Count Past 6,500
Punjab recorded 345 farm fires on Sunday, with Sangrur witnessing 116 such incidents, taking the total case count in the state past 6,600.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
345 fresh farm fire cases reported in Punjab | Image: PTI
